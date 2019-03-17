A world away from Christchurch, two kilted Kiwis attempted to grasp the tragic events that left their homeland shellshocked.

Sean Maitland donned the red and black for six years, before shifting north in 2012.

This week has been his most difficult away from home.

Preparing to play a Six Nations test match for Scotland against England at Twickenham was the last thing on Maitland's mind when he woke on Friday morning in disbelief after discovering news of the mass shooting.

"I had a few text messages asking if my family was all good. I thought there had been another earthquake," Maitland said after helping Scotland to a dramatic 38-all draw.

"I went on to my Instagram and I saw Sonny [Bill Williams] in tears. I couldn't believe it."

Maitland's wife's family immigrated to Christchurch after the Iranian revolution of the late 1970s.

"They're not active but they have Muslim ties so it definitely hit close to home. Everyone has been affected."

At the time of the shooting, Maitland's mother in law was in Hagley Park near the hospital.

"She saw all the police officers come from all different angles and head towards Bealey Ave. It's crazy. Christchurch is a small place. Straight away when they said the Bealey Ave mosque I knew exactly where it was. I was in shock.

"I couldn't believe it. By the end of the day it was mentally draining."

For Maitland and Scotland's Christchurch-born prop Simon Berghan, the minute silence held prior to their match at Twickenham meant more to them than most; thoughts drifting to New Zealand.

"Simon and I had a word to each other about performing for those back home.

"I was full of emotion during the moment of silence. Christchurch has had its fair share of setbacks and this is one of the darkest days. The last couple of days I was lost for words."

As for Scotland's remarkable comeback that saw them score six tries and 38 unanswered points to almost secure their first win at Twickenham in 36 years, Maitland held mixed feelings after England's George Ford snatched a draw in added time.

Down 31-7 at half time, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend simply asked his men to win second half and put some respect back in jersey.

"We had nothing to lose and we just backed ourselves and soon we had the lead – it was crazy scenes. I'm pretty gutted I thought with six minutes to go we were looking for a big win but they pulled it back."