All Blacks coach Steve Hansen will finish his remarkable stint with the team following the Rugby World Cup this year.

Since he became head coach in 2012 the side have won 85 of their 102 test at an unprecedented 90 percent winning percentage and have kept New Zealand Rugby's trophy cabinet laden including a World Cup title in 2015.

The one blip on Hansen's near perfect CV as head coach - no series win over the British and Irish Lions after a drawn series two years ago.

Could he claim an elusive Lions series win with the Lions however?

That's the suggestion of The Times newspaper as the Lions look to name a coach for the 2021 series in South Africa.

The Times has listed four possible candidates for the British and Irish Lions job – Hansen, Warren Gatland, Eddie Jones and Joe Schmidt.

The appointment is expected to be made before the World Cup with the selected candidate starting in January 2020.

While it can't be ruled out, any Hansen announcement before the World Cup is very unlikely.

When Hansen announced last December he was stepping down at the end of this season, he said he had no plans post World Cup, where the All Blacks will look to win three straight.

"I haven't thought about what I will do after the World Cup. It is such a great privilege to coach the All Blacks and I am focused on nothing more than the next 21 months as we have an incredible opportunity to do something that no other team has ever done before," he said.

Gatland has coached the Lions on the previous two tours, a series win in Australia followed by the 1-1 series in New Zealand. The Kiwi stands down as Wales coach following the Rugby World Cup as does Irish coach Schmidt.

Both have been named as possible candidates for the Lions job however Schmidt plans to return to New Zealand, stating he plans to give up coaching for good, while Gatland has been linked to the England job to replace Jones.