England's Jonny May will likely be the butt of team jokes this week after mistakenly tackling the Italian team doctor during their Six Nations match this morning.

The Italian medic, wearing a bright yellow bib, was bundled over by May during an Italian attack.

Twitter users were quick to highlight the calamity.

Jonny May tackling the Italian Doctor is the most exciting thing to happen this half #ENGvITA #GuinnessSixNations — Kayleigh Lucas (@kayleighjane10) March 9, 2019

Jonny May in the fines pot for tackling a water boy. Disgraceful #ENGvITA — Jack de Menezes (@JackdeMenezes) March 9, 2019

England coach Eddie Jones may have found time to have a chuckle himself following the convincing 57-14 win that highlighted England's firepower and depth.

Advertisement

Jones singled out hulking Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga as a standout performer in the match.

"He did some good things. The one handed stuff is great for you guys but he could possibly carry it in two at other times. He's a young kid with great potential," Jones said. "We took him to Argentina in 2017 and he couldn't do a training session. He's worked that hard to get himself right.

"He's got good natural ability. He's got areas of the game he's got to work really hard on which he is doing.

"He could be one of the best players in the air in the world. Israel Folau is probably the best but there's no reason why he can't challenge him in the future."

Despite the commanding scoreline, this wasn't always a polished England performance. All out attack isn't a natural mindset and they, therefore, pushed too hard too early at times.

But with the likes of Maro Itoje, Mako Vunipola, Courtney Lawes and Jack Nowell to return, this was a successful exercise in building depth, experience and attempting to expand the attacking arsenal.

For Italy's part, that is now 21 straight Six Nations defeats. Their defence at times folded faster than a collapsing pavlova and while they managed two tries, the potential threat of looming relegation, should the Nations Championship plans progress, will strike fear into Italian rugby fans.

And on the subject of fear, Jones clearly has retribution on his mind after issuing a warning to Scotland, who last won at Twickenham in 1983, about the welcome they will receive next week.

"We know that's their game of the year. We saw how they carried on last year after they beat us [25-13]. We might have short memories sometimes but sometimes we have longer memories. I remember everything that was being said."