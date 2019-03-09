England may not win this Six Nations, their second half capitulation in Cardiff a seemingly crippling blow at this stage, but Eddie Jones is slowly building depth – and genuine firepower. Their much-hyped heavy hitters, hulking Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga and Manu Tuilagi, certainly lived up to expectations as England predictably belted Italy at Twickenham.

Wales remain favoured to claim the grand slam after holding off a spirited Scottish fightback in an error-riddled test in Edinburgh. Warren Gatland's men sit one point clear of England, with it all to play for next weekend when Joe Schmidt's Ireland travel to Cardiff with hopes of turning this tournament on its head yet again in the final round.

England, who welcome Scotland next week, did their part to keep anticipation and title prospects alive, rebounding from Cardiff to run in eight tries and claim a bonus point victory against the limited Italians.

Silverware aspirations aside, Jones is adding different dimensions to England's arsenal.

This match allowed a first look at the Ben Te'o-Tuilagi midfield. Throw in impressive man of the match Cokanasiga, who Jones believes could evolve into the world's best wing in the air, and that trio weighed more than heavyweight boxing champions Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Big isn't always best but the performance Tuilagi, running for over 140m, signalled his return to form.

With Henry Slade relegated to the bench, Tuilagi thrived one spot wider at centre. It helped, of course, Italy gave him far too much time and space to wind up, but with two tries - his first in this arena for five years - and another set up for former Hurricanes blindside Brad Shields, Tuilagi demonstrated his power and skill.

England's Brad Shields, center, celebrates after scoring a try during the Six Nations rugby union international match between England and Italy at Twickenham stadium. Photo / AP

After such long and frustrating injury battles, Tuilagi is again in ominous form.

Prior to this test, England have been guilty of being too conservative.

Jones' backline selection made no secret of the fact England would be more aggressive here, and in Cokanasiga they unleashed a lethal attacking weapon.

Owen Farrell picked him out with cross field kicks early and his ability to coast with the ball in one hand, as if approaching a basketball dunk, and then offload in the tackle, offers a real point of difference, should England opt to be more expansive than their usual risk adverse selves come the World Cup.

Whether popping up in the midfield on inside balls, on the opposite wing or roaming his wide channel, Cokanasiga caused serious damage. In addition to his try he also set up Dan Robson's.

If there is one but it is Cokanasiga's defence, however, which needs attention after he was exposed twice in the first half and once in the second – two errors where he attempted to jam in costing tries.

Perhaps, in his fourth test, allowances can be made for the 21-year-old. From an attacking perspective, though, there is plenty for Jones to work with.

"He did some good things. The one handed stuff is great for you guys but he could possibly carry it in two at other times. He's a young kid with great potential," Jones said. "We took him to Argentina in 2017 and he couldn't do a training session. He's worked that hard to get himself right.

"He's got good natural ability. He's got areas of the game he's got to work really hard on which he is doing.

"He could be one of the best players in the air in the world. Israel Folau is probably the best but there's no reason why he can't challenge him in the future."

Despite the commanding scoreline, this wasn't always a polished England performance. All out attack isn't a natural mindset and they, therefore, pushed too hard too early at times.

But with the likes of Maro Itoje, Mako Vunipola, Courtney Lawes and Jack Nowell to return, this was a successful exercise in building depth, experience and attempting to expand the attacking arsenal.

For Italy's part, that is now 21 straight Six Nations defeats. Their defence at times folded faster than a collapsing pavlova and while they managed two tries, the potential threat of looming relegation, should the Nations Championship plans progress, will strike fear into Italian rugby fans.

And on the subject of fear, Jones clearly has retribution on his mind after issuing a warning to Scotland, who last won at Twickenham in 1983, about the welcome they will receive next week.

"We know that's their game of the year. We saw how they carried on last year after they beat us [25-13]. We might have short memories sometimes but sometimes we have longer memories. I remember everything that was being said."

Scorers:

England 57: Jamie George, Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi 2, Brad Shields 2, George Kruis, Dan Robson tries, Owen Farrell con 4, pen, George Ford con 3

Italy 14: Tommaso Allan, Luca Morisi tries, Allan con 2

HT: 31-7