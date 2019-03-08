Former Chiefs coach Dave Rennie is reportedly in line to replace Wallabies mentor Michael Cheika.

A report from the Sydney Morning Herald claims Rennie is "high on the Wallabies' coaching list" although current England mentor and former Australian coach Eddie Jones and Wales coach Warren Gatland are said to be the preferred choices among a "dream list" of potential candidates.

The story suggests Rennie's coaching ability is highly regarded by influential figures at Rugby Australia including new director of rugby Scott Johnson.

Under Rennie's guidance, the Chiefs claimed back-to-back Super Rugby titles in his first two seasons with the franchise in 2012 and 2013.

Photo / Photosport.

However, since leaving the Chiefs in 2017, the former Wellington and Manawatu provincial coach has found a new home in the Northern Hemisphere coaching Glasgow who are currently sitting atop of the Pro 14's Conference A.

The 55-year-old is contracted to the Warriors until the middle of the 2020 season after signing a one-year extension in January.

That arrangement ruled him out of contention to replace All Blacks coach Steve Hansen who will stand down following the World Cup in Japan later this year and could also be a roadblock to him taking on the Wallabies coaching job.

"I'm going to be here for at least another year and a half – possibly longer," Rennie told BBC Sport after agreeing to stay on with Glasgow.

"It's been really good. We're happy, and my wife is happy, that's the key.

"If I'm not here who is going to be running the show and contracting? It gives players clarity over who is going to be here."