Warren Gatland has acknowledged preparations for his side's Six Nations clash against Scotland this weekend with Welsh Rugby in disarray.

Many players' immediate playing futures are in doubt with an impending reform of regional structures.

A proposal is on the table to merge club teams Ospreys and Scarlets, with establishing another professional team in Wales high on the agenda in a dramatic shake-up.

Ken Owens, the British and Irish Lions hooker who doubles as the Welsh Rugby Players Association chairman, called it "the most challenging situation that I or arguably any player has faced during our rugby careers", but vowed the saga would not affect the national team's mindset as they try to extend their winning run to 13 tests.

Advertisement

#BREAKING 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales make one change to starting XV for @Scotlandteam with Adam Beard included. Mae ail reng Beard wedi chwarae yn y naw gêm ddiwethaf Cymru. #GuinnessSixNations #HWFN #ForTheJersey pic.twitter.com/3BU5RKpO1e — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 5, 2019

The Welsh Rugby Union met about the matter this week, with the hope of being able to reach a deal. However, the governing body instead came under fire from Mike James, the Ospreys chairman. He resigned dramatically at the beginning of the meeting, citing the WRU's "catastrophic mismanagement".

"None of us doubt that regional rugby requires restructuring in order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the game," James said in a statement released by the Ospreys. "The way in which this has been handled, however, is nothing short of chaotic. Project Reset has become Project Inept. I cannot, and will not, be a party to this level of catastrophic mismanagement."

Ospreys later claimed in a statement they were not on the verge of a merger with Scarlets.

Of the 21 players named in Wales' squad to take on Scotland this week, 13 play their club football with either Ospreys or Scarlets, and a merger of the clubs would leave many in limbo.

Former Welsh representative Lee Jarvis criticized the idea of the merger on Twitter.

Ospreys and Scarlets merging is NOT good at all.



That would mean between both sets of squads and coaches i would say at least 20/25 players / management looking for jobs elsewhere.



Bad times AGAIN IN WELSH RUGBY 👎 — Lee Jarvis (@LeeJarvis10) March 4, 2019

Wales Online also released a transcript with "a leading Wales star" suggesting Welsh player make contract moves as soon as possible.

One message said: "Boys who are out of contract, if you want to say I'd try get your business done this week as there's going to be more boys on the market come Sunday!"

Another message said: "Or if you are looking for coin North Wales could be an option," adding "I think they will try pay decent money to get people up there."

"The Ospreys and Scarlets are merging, Blues and Dragons staying as we are. They're making a region in north Wales."