Former All Blacks halfback Keith Davis, who played 10 tests in the black jersey over seven seasons, passed away on Saturday.

Davis, who died aged 89, played 54 games for Auckland and won the Ranfurly Shield in his first appearance for the province.

The then 22-year-old gained All Blacks and New Zealand Māori selection in 1952.

He was part of the All Blacks squad that toured Great Britain and France in 1953-54 but only played another four tests following.

Keith Davis meets Aaron Smith. Photo / Photosport
Davis continued as a major figure with the New Zealand Maori side, who he represented up until his rugby retirement in 1959. He also captioned the side on many occasions before later serving as a coach and national selector.

A tangi will be held for Davis at Ruapeka Marae, Tapapa on Wednesday.

