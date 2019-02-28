At the start of the Super Rugby season, Kiwi teams and New Zealand Rugby agreed to limit the country's top players to 180 minutes across the opening three rounds.

In Brisbane this weekend, four of the Crusaders All Blacks look likely to reach their limits.

The Crusaders will meet the Reds this weekend with Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, Richie Mo'unga and Joe Moody all named to take their spots in the starting XV.

With the 180-minute restriction in place, the quartet will not be eligible to play the full 80, with Todd just 42 minutes off the mark.

Tim Bateman has been called into the starting side in the midfield alongside Jack Goodhue, with Ryan Crotty left out of the squad. Crotty has played 143 minutes through the opening two rounds of football.

Exciting youngster Will Jordan will start at fullback in a youthful backline, with Braydon Ennor and George Bridge on the wings.

The bench will have an important role to play in Brumbies, with usual starters Jordan Taufua and David Havili set to bring some impact to the back half of the match.

The Reds will come into the match on the back of a loss to the Highlanders, but with plenty of positives to bring into the clash with the Crusaders. Young midfielder Jordan Petaia turned plenty of heads with his damaging ball running in Dunedin and, given the match was the first of the season for the Reds, the Queenslanders will likely come in improved for the outing.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Tim Bateman, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Whetu Douglas, Matt Todd (c), Tom Sanders, Quentin Strange, Scott Barrett, Owen Franks, Andrew Makalio, Joe Moody. Reserves: Ben Funnell, Harry Allan, Michael Alaalatoa, Luke Romano, Jordan Taufua, Bryn Hall, Mitchell Hunt, David Havili