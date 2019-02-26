Something is brewing over the Ditch.

There is rancour from some of the Australian Super Rugby coaches towards Wallabies boss Michael Cheika for the injuries suffered by some of their players at a recent training camp, with David Pocock, Adam Coleman, Dane Haylett-Petty and Nick Phipps all crocked, but there must be positivity too about their competitiveness so far this season, especially at the Brumbies, Rebels and Reds.

The Brumbies' 54-17 victory over the Chiefs in Canberra came via an 80-minute performance that no Kiwi team has managed in two rounds of the competition.

Everything the home side did turned to gold – and much of that was orchestrated by No10 Christian Lealiifano who, incredibly, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 but is now in remission and playing the rugby of his life. Conversely, the Brumbies had an answer to almost everything the Chiefs tried, and with first-five Damian McKenzie back pulling the strings, they tried quite a bit.

It was Brodie Retallick's 100th match for the Chiefs. The only way it could have been worse was if Retallick picked up an injury and the team bus a puncture on the way to the airport.

"We're all in shock, really, and surprised with that result," head coach Colin Cooper said.

In May last year Australia's incredible losing streak against New Zealand Super Rugby sides was halted at 40 when the Waratahs beat the Highlanders in Sydney. Now, you could make a case for them having a better start to the competition than Kiwi sides. They are playing without fear, but, even more importantly, skill and composure.

Retallick said at GIO Stadium: "I'm not sure what goes on in the Australian teams' camp but with their results from last year, they would've been pretty disappointed.

"But [results this season] show they've been working hard and they've come a long way."

Brumbies players celebrate after scoring a try against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

In round one, the Rebels, with the old firm of Quade Cooper and Will Genia back at the helm, beat the Brumbies in Canberra 34-27, and are likely to test the Highlanders in Melbourne all over the park this weekend.

Aaron Mauger's team have sneaked home in both their matches against the Waratahs and Reds and are fully aware of the task ahead against what has previously been an inconsistent outfit known as a bit of a soft touch.

"They are well coached side … a well drilled side and they've got a lot of innovation and changes to their attack," Highlanders assistant Mark Hammett said this week. "We're very respectful of them."

Last year the Crusaders, Hurricanes, Chiefs and Highlanders all made the top eight, with the Waratahs the only Australian team. This year there is a hint that balance of power is shifting.

The Blues have got off to a 0-2 start to the season and while many would suggest there's no surprise in that, the Chiefs have the same record and they have traditionally been known as a hard-nosed outfit who don't know when they are beaten. Already they've limply surrendered a lead to lose to a 14-man Highlanders team and were humiliated in Canberra.

Cooper's men should get their first win of the season when they host the Sunwolves in Hamilton this weekend, but the Hurricanes, who dodged a bullet in Sydney against the Waratahs and were outclassed by the Crusaders in Christchurch, have a big challenge against the Brumbies in Palmerston North.

Even the Crusaders have yet to put in an 80-minute performance. They probably should have lost to the Blues at Eden Park and they let their normally high standards slip in the last quarter against the Hurricanes when they let in two tries to lose a winning bonus point.

The Reds' performance in narrowly losing in Dunedin after a bye in round one will have, in the words of Steve Hansen, shifted the Crusaders players' backsides to the front of their seats as they consider a trip to Brisbane.

"They can play – you can see a difference already in a year… Brad has taken a while to shape them but he's shaped them pretty well," Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson said.

"They showed a bit of heart and courage and were only a moment away from what you would probably call an upset."