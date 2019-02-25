Warren Gatland believes Wales' victory over England is good news for the Six Nations as he revelled in "spoiling the party" for Eddie Jones and his visitors.

Wales are now the only team capable of a Six Nations clean sweep after their 21-13 victory at a fervent Principality Stadium as they set a new national record of 12 successive wins.

And Gatland has now challenged his team not "to be happy with beating England" and instead create something "very special" in their bid to win a third Grand Slam in the final year of his tenure.

But after the game, he also referenced comments by Jones in the build-up in which he said England wanted to silence the party atmosphere in Cardiff by adding to their wins over Ireland and France in the first two rounds.

The New Zealander, favoured to succeed Jones if the Australian leaves Twickenham after the World Cup, also said his side's win is good news for the competition as it helps prevent any threat of domination that may have been suggested by their superb victories over Ireland and France.

"Eddie said they were coming down to spoil our party," said Gatland, who guided Wales to a Grand Slam in 2008 and 2012 and is due to step down after 11 years in charge after the World Cup in Japan in November.

"Well, maybe we've spoilt theirs. The great thing about the Six Nations is that anyone is potentially capable of beating anyone else on their day. That's what we want.

"We don't want England — or France like they did in the past — dominating this tournament. We want unpredictability, teams which are being tactically astute, and upsets.

"This was a bit of an upset — not for us because we were pretty confident in ourselves and how we've worked. We expected to win, but for a lot of people out there, this would have been an upset.

"The biggest challenge for us now is to not be happy with beating England and accepting where we are at the moment, but try and build further and create something very special. We want to build on this display."

Wales travel to Murrayfield to face Scotland on March 10 before hosting defending champions Ireland in the final round.

England have the benefit of two home fixtures to come, against Italy and Scotland, and can still win the championship if Wales slip up, and Jones said his side had not given up hopes of winning their third title in four years.

"To me, the championship is about the championship," said Jones. "Grand Slams are like ... you go to buy a car and you get tinted windows; it's an added extra. We can't get the added extras now but we can still get the championship.

"Every game we play is absolutely invaluable. Sometimes the result goes with you, sometimes it goes against you, and it went against us.

"It was one of those nip-and-tuck games and they were just a bit better than us, which is fine."

And what of the expectation that England carried going into the game on the back of impressive victories over Ireland and France?

"I think it's part of English sport. It's a bust or boom mentality," Jones said. "You guys love it. That's what you're all about; you're either bust or boom. You're happy when it's bust and you're happy when it's boom. I can't control that. It's just how it is and we've got to be good enough to see the truth and the reality of it, and get on with our job of keeping improving.

"The [truth is] we weren't good enough. I don't know how many times I've got to say it. There's no shame in that. There was no lack of effort and no lack of tactics. Sometimes that happens."

England No 8 Billy Vunipola admitted his side struggled with the atmosphere at the Principality Stadium and the "niggle" from Wales.

"The biggest thing was them trying to take our mind off the game," said Vunipola.

"You saw in the second half there was a lot more niggle and we bought into that because we thought a seven-point buffer [was enough]. That's where they grew, and every time the game started to speed up, one of their players would go down. They wanted us to play at their tempo and they did that really well. The disappointing thing for us is that we didn't fire a shot in the second half, but we must learn from it and improve. We didn't deal with it the way we wanted to."

England conceded three times as many penalties as Wales (9-3), with prop Kyle Sinckler conceding three of those, two of which were converted by Gareth Anscombe before he was replaced by Harry Williams. Gatland had called Sinckler an "emotional timebomb" before the match and said afterwards that while he was a fantastic footballer, he had "a few demons to deal with".