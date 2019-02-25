Former Lions lock Andries Ferreira could be about to join the Hurricanes for the Super Rugby season.

Ferreira took part in the Lions 2019 pre-season preparations. His contract ended last season and negotiations had stalled because of injury struggles.

The 28-year-old was set to come to a new agreement with the Lions, but Hurricanes coach John Plumtree's inside knowledge of South African players might secure his signature in New Zealand, South African media are reporting.

The Hurricanes locking stocks took a hit with the pre-season injury to Sam Lousi who suffered a pectoral injury.

The 1.97m Ferreira has previously played for the Cheetahs along with brief stints in France, Italy and Japan.