With two victories from two New Zealand derbies, the Crusaders juggernaut is rolling again but the way they finished against the Hurricanes in Christchurch has given coach Scott Robertson cause for concern.

How other coaches in this competition must wish for Robertson's problems. The Crusaders' 38-22 win has continued their winning streak which now stands at 17 and it has taken them to second on the table, two points behind the Sharks.

But after scoring five unanswered tries and leading 31-0 at Christchurch Stadium on Saturday, Robertson would have been entitled to wish for a little more because the Hurricanes, without Beauden Barrett and Ardie Savea, and with Ngani Laumape and TJ Perenara starting on the reserves bench, effectively took away the Crusaders' winning bonus point with two tries in the final two minutes.

"Our game management in the last four or five minutes is something we'll have to learn from," Robertson said afterwards. "Two tries to take away the bonus point is probably the only disappointing thing other than Mana's knee."

Wing Manasa Mataele, responsible for a freakish offload down the right sideline which sent Richie Mo'unga scurrying in for a try in the first half, later hurt a knee and was taken straight to hospital for treatment. It didn't look good and he could be out for anywhere from four to eight weeks.

This was clearly a weakened Hurricanes team, who had nowhere near the same firepower in the pack that the Crusaders had, but the way the red and blacks took them apart when playing into a stiff first-half breeze would have sent a warning to every other side in the competition.

They are going for title number 10 overall, and their third in three years, but their continued success hasn't dulled their hunger or enthusiasm. They attacked with depth and accuracy, put immense pressure on hooker Dane Coles and the visitors' lineout, and in All Black Scott Barrett, who scored a try in each half, they have perhaps the form forward of the competition so far.

Barrett backed up his superb 80 minutes in the win over the Blues with a shorter effort in Christchurch – 50 minutes due to his All Black management protocol – but it was no less impactful.

"Two in a row… he's just an amazing athlete," Robertson said. "He's come of age."

Barrett, 25, and thriving in the absence of Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock, is unlikely to start against the Reds in Brisbane next weekend as he is due for a rest – not that he wants one.

"I feel pretty refreshed and excited to get back into it," he said. "I'm just enjoying it.

"I'm pretty keen to keep playing. I think Razor will manage that and whatever the protocols are, we'll face them as they come."

All Blacks and Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor, like Whitelock and Kieran Read another on a late start to the season, is due to return against the Reds at Suncorp Stadium but Robertson appears more likely to give him another week off to increase his fitness before playing the Highlanders in Dunedin the following week.

Brad Thorn's Reds, who had sit out the first round due to a bye, threatened to put one over the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium only to run into a Ben Smith inspired rescue act for the home side.

"They can play – you can see a difference already in a year… Brad has taken a while to shape them but he's shaped them pretty well," Robertson said. "They showed a bit of heart and courage and were only a moment away from what you would probably call an upset."