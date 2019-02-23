Follow live updates as the Brumbies host the Chiefs in Super Rugby.













After dropping their opening match at the death to the Highlanders, the Chiefs will run out on the turf at Canberra's GIO Stadium against the Brumbies with a point to prove.

But it won't just be about stepping up their performance from last weekend's efforts on Saturday, but helping Brodie Retallick celebrate his 100th Super Rugby match the right way.

Chiefs assistant coach Neil Barnes said it meant a huge amount to see Retallick in a position to bring up his century.

"Not only is he a player who plays with a lot of vigour and his will to win in unbelievable, but he's also a very smart player. He's a good leader, intelligent and he sees things very clearly on the paddock," Barnes said.

"Even though the public might see him playing the game with a lot of vigour, he's actually very calm in mind most of the time."

The Chiefs need to bounce back after coughing up their match against the Highlanders despite the Southerners losing a man late in the contest.

"We're obviously looking for a lift in our performance," Barnes said. "We weren't happy with how we closed the game out last week. Like all teams at this time of the year, you've got a lot of things that you're working on and trying to get together. We're certainly unhappy with the result last week and the boys are pretty motivated to put that right."

The Chiefs go into the game without first-choice halfback Brad Weber, who sustained a concussion last week against the Highlanders. Barnes said Weber was coming along nicely and passing concussion protocol but, with fresh players available, he was simply not considered for selection this week.