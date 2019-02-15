New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew might want to check out Ariana Grande's hit song 'thank u, next'.

The thesis of the pop superstar's 2018 single is about the growth and empowerment that comes after a breakup.

Lately, that outlook has become increasingly necessary for NZ Rugby with more and more All Blacks announcing their departures to play overseas.

The latest to do so is Crusaders prop Owen Franks, who will be joining English club Northampton Saints at the end of the year.

Advertisement

And unlike the ever-optimistic Grande, finding positives out of these breakups for Tew hasn't been as easy.

"There's no point hiding it, the player market is challenging as it's ever been," Tew told the media after Franks' official announcement.

"But we've just got to do what we do which is we provide an outstanding environment for our young athletes to play in and become great players and great Crusaders and great All Blacks, and then their legacy is set."

The 31-year-old Franks, an All Black centurion widely regarded as one of the best props of the modern era, says it was the challenge of playing in a new rugby environment that ultimately led to his decision to move abroad at the end of this season.

"I think it would be a completely different challenge which is to be honest the main reason why I'm going to head over there," he said.

"I was very conscious [that] it's a super big year this year and I'm really pumped for the Crusaders and hopefully the All Blacks if I earn that right. But I think moving forward in my career I needed a different challenge to keep the edge there."

In other words: it's not you, it's me.

Owen Franks is presented with his cap for 100 test matches. Photo / Photosport

Franks says he feels at the peak of his powers, and has well and truly moved on from his recent injury issues, including a chronic Achilles tendon problem that required surgery.

"I almost feel like I'm going backwards in age. I feel really good," he joked while unwittingly twisting the dagger into NZ Rugby's hearts.

"I feel awesome. I feel like I'm getting stronger the further away I get from that surgery and it's not even an issue anymore. I try not to even think about that I had that problem."

He did, however, leave the door open for a return to the country later on in his career – if NZ Rugby would take him back.

"[I] don't see why not. My mindset is I'm halfway through my career and I'm in it for the long haul and I'm going to get as much juice as I can out of this body.

"I would have to earn that right [to return]. You've seen guys come back and it's always a pretty tough ask so that would be totally up to me."

Tew had the last word at the media session with Franks and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, providing his honest assessment on the current state of NZ Rugby. He left one last message for the departing Franks – perhaps even taking a note out of Grande's playbook.

"We've got a lot of planning in place so we know when you get to a World Cup there's going to be some very experienced All Blacks leave both their Super clubs and our ranks.

"If they get to a point in their career where it's time to take on some other challenges then we say thanks and stay in touch."

"Sounds like he should," he added, prompting laughs from the media.

Not quite 'thank u, next' but a healthy breakup nonetheless.