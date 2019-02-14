Brodie Retallick is getting accustomed to his new role as the Chiefs' full time captain.

He admits it's been a bit of a mixed bag getting a grasp on his new weekly duties on and off the field, but one area in particular saw him seek advice from others around the country.

Dealing with the referees during the game is a vital role of the captain, and one the often passionate Retallick felt he needed to get a handle on.

"I've talked to another couple of captains around New Zealand and asked for a few pointers, but I've got a fairly good idea - just don't yell at them," Retallick said.

Advertisement

"It's definitely something I've had to think about - not getting frustrated - but it just comes with the job."

Brodie Retallick will do plenty of talking to referees as Chiefs captain this season. Photo / Getty

It's an opportunity Retallick has had on sporadic occasions, filling in at times last season when current co-captain Sam Cane was out with injury. But it's one he says he's been working towards throughout his career.

"I've tried to walk towards it and I am excited by it. [I'll] try not to let it burden me down and overthink it. I just hope I do a good job and represent the team well."

The Chiefs host the Highlanders in the first game of the Super Rugby season - opening their campaign at home for the first time since 2012.

The side will be without first-choice No10 Damian McKenzie and back-up Jack Debreczeni to open the season as they work back from an injury, and will field a backline that barely resembles that of a year ago.

Orbyn Leger starts at first-five in his Chiefs debut, and is joined in the backline by Tumua Manu and Etene Nanai-Seturo - who are also on debut for the club.

"Jack and Damian are reasonably close but not quite there," Retallick said.