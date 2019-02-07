Fancy some advice ahead of your stag do from Ardie Savea? Or perhaps Lima Sopoaga's best Christmas wishes?

Now you can. At a price, of course.

New website Cameo offers registered users personalised video messages from celebrities and sports stars - including a handful of top All Blacks.

The personalised clips can come with a hefty price tag though, with All Black loose forward Savea charging $80 and Ngani Laumape $70 for a 15-second message.

Advertisement

If you're a bit short for cash, Waisake Naholo charges a much lower $35 and Sopoaga with the best bang for your buck at $30 per video.

The innovative site allows each celebrity to keep 75 per cent of the profits.

Savea has been in hot demand for bachelor party messages throughout the wedding season, most recently sending his best wishes to a fan named Freddie.

"Hey Fred, Ardie Savea here, I heard you were getting married so I just want to wish you all the best," Savea said in the video.

"I know you'll see this on your bachelor party so I hope you're not struggling too much and the boys are taking it easy on you, just wishing you all the best on your special day bro."

Nehe Milner-Skudder, Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett are all also registered on the website but are currently "unavailable" to take requests.

Other Kiwis include Brad Weber, Gareth Anscombe, Ross Inia, Jordan Mauger and Joseph Parker.