Powerful All Blacks midfielder Ngani Laumape has become the latest player to commit to New Zealand, after extending his contract with New Zealand Rugby and the Hurricanes until 2021.

25-year-old Laumape made his Super Rugby and provincial debut for the Hurricanes and Manawatu respectively in 2016 and his All Blacks debut in 2017. He has played 10 times for the All Blacks, as well as 44 Super Rugby games and 14 Manawatu matches.

Laumape acknowledged that while he had received offers to head overseas at the end of the 2019 season, he felt it was the best thing for himself and his family to continue to play for the Hurricanes, look to again play for the All Blacks, as well as extend his provincial contract.

"It was a decision that I feel really happy with and it also gives me and my family security to know where we will be to at least the end of 2021," he said.

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said: "Ngani is part of a crop of outstanding young All Blacks who are taking their opportunities on the international stage, and we congratulate him on his decision. He's a talented footballer and really maturing and growing his game in the midfield position. We look forward to seeing Ngani in the All Blacks and Hurricanes jerseys for some years to come."

Laumape first made his name in rugby league with the Warriors before switching to rugby in 2016. He went on to make 11 appearances, including seven starts, in his first season to help the Hurricanes to their inaugural Super Rugby title.

Laumape made his All Blacks test debut in 2017 coming off the back of a stunning Super Rugby season where he topped the try-scoring list with 15 tries.

The midfielder made an assured test debut against the British & Irish Lions, scoring an outstanding try in the third test and went on to make three appearances later in the Rugby Championship and also toured to the Northern Hemisphere later that year, playing two non-Tests. He followed that up with six appearances in 2018.