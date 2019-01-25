The World Sevens Series has decended on Hamilton for its sophomore year, but this time things are a little bit different.

As well as the men's tournament, the Black Ferns Sevens will be able to showcase their skill on home soil for the first time ever in a fast fours tournament including France, Australia and China.

Today New Zealand play:

- Japan, 12.36pm kick-off

- Canada, 4.26pm kick-off

- Spain, 8.26pm kick-off

We'll bring you all the action throughout the day.

11.03am We have an early upset! Samoa have toppled England in a thrilling encounter. Samoa ran out to an early lead and held off the English comeback to win 12-10.

10.57am:

One look at the ground and anyone would think there are a whole lot of Australian fans out in Hamilton today. Everywhere you look, there's a bright yellow cowboy hat.

As it turns out, the hats are a giveaway from a finance company - though I'm sure the Australian team won't mind the illusion of support.

As a Scottish fan proudly donning his free hat said: "We've been tricked!"

10.40am: South Africa have made an impressive start to their campaign, steamrolling Kenya 29-10. After falling behind early, South Africa went on to outscore the Kenyans five tries to two.

England take on Samoa in the next fixture.

10.20am: It didn't take long for some controversy. Scotland took a last-second win over France on the back of a questionable pass that had members in the media room shouting "forward!"

Kenya take on South Africa in the next match.

24,000 fans expected for an epic day a the #NZSevens



📺 https://t.co/UqSWtCpwMW pic.twitter.com/Z5aRG6dBNg — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 25, 2019

10am:

Welcome to what is shaping up as a lovely day here in Hamilton. A fair bit of cloud in the sky providing some welcome cover from the heat of the sun. France and Scotland kick things off in the first match of the day.