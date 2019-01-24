Warren Gatland has joined Joe Schmidt as Kiwis abroad who will not take the reins of the All Blacks when Steve Hansen steps away as head coach.

Gatland and Schmidt will step away from their roles with Wales and Ireland respectively after this year's World Cup in Japan, with their next move yet to be decided.

With Hansen leaving his post with the All Blacks after the World Cup as well, Gatland and Schmidt had been among those tipped to take over the New Zealand squad.

However, speaking to the 1014, Gatland denied interest in taking the reins.

"I've seen the speculation like everyone else," Gatland said. "To be honest with you, I'm finishing with Wales after the World Cup and the plan was to come back home, I'd love to come back and coach in New Zealand and do some Super Rugby if there's an opportunity.

"That's where I see that being important for me: to come back and to get involved in some level of New Zealand rugby, not at All Black level, but ideally if there was an opportunity at Super Rugby, to spend my time there and reintegrate into New Zealand Rugby and then if you're successful other opportunities might come along in the future."

Gatland's decision adds to the rising number of top coaches who have all but ruled themselves out of contention for the role as Hansen's successor.

Gatland indicated he planned to take some time away from the game before getting involved with a new team after spending more than a decade leading the Welsh side. Schmidt had a similar ideal, and hoped to take at least a year away from coaching.

Since Gatland took the helm with the Welsh squad, they have won 60 matches and lost 47, with two draws. In his first year in charge, Gatland's side won the triple Crown, toppling England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales in the Six Nations.

He said he wasn't overly worried about the fact he didn't have a job lined up for when his time with Wales ended.

"I might be coming back here, just taking some time off, reflecting a little bit and then looking for a job somewhere else.

"I'm a great believer in what will be will be and something will come along I'm pretty sure."