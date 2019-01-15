Wallabies livewire Kurtley Beale has apologised to his bosses after being caught up in a video controversy.

Beale contacted Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle to say the 2016 video, which has just re-surfaced, did "not reflect the image expected" of a test player, rugby.com.au. has reported.

NRL player Corey Norman had filmed someone snorting a white substance, and Beale is recorded laughing.

Norman was fined $20,000 and suspended for eight weeks at the time after a series of indiscretions.

Castle said: "Kurtley contacted me to apologise for the negative attention the video had attracted and expressed regret at putting himself in a compromising position at that time.

"Kurtley has today met with Rugby Australia's Integrity Unit to provide his version of events and the high standards that are expected of him as a professional rugby player have been firmly reiterated."