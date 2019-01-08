French Rugby has been left mourning a young player for the fourth time in eight months after the death of 23-year-old Nathan Soyeux.

AFP reports Soyeux suffered an adverse reaction in a tackle during a tournament between engineering schools in late November.

The 23-year-old was reportedly able to sit up initially, before becoming nauseous and losing consciousness. He was taken to hospital in Dijon, where he was placed in an induced coma for two weeks, but AFP reports his health deteriorated following efforts to bring him around.

Soyeux is the latest in a line of young French players to have passed away as a result of a knock picked up while playing.

In May, 17-year-old Adrien Descrulhes passed away a day after receiving a blow to the head playing for amateur club Billom. In August, Louis Fajfrowski, 21, died following a heavy tackle playing for Aurillac. In December, Stade Francais youth flank Nicolas Chauvin, 18, died after breaking his neck.

In response to Chauvin's death, French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu called for rugby authorities to work toward making the game safer.

In December, the French Rugby Federation confirmed it would put together a global forum alongside World Rugby in March this year to discuss how to make the game safer.