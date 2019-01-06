Ryan Crotty could have some decisions to make about his playing future, with English club Northampton on the hunt for a new midfielder.

The Saints, coached by former Hurricanes mentor Chris Boyd, are in the market for a replacement for Wallaby Rob Horne, who was forced into sudden retirement in April when he paralysed his right arm.

The Daily Mail reported Crotty, 30, was one of a few big named players the club was interested in bringing over, along with England and Bath's Johnathan Joseph, and South Africa and Bulls star Jesse Kriel.

Crotty wasn't the only All Black in Northampton's signs, though, with one-cap All Black Matt Proctor, 26, also thought to be a chance to link up with his former coach in the Northern Hemisphere.

Crotty and Proctor are among a large group of current Kiwi players who come off contract in 2019 and are yet to decide on where their futures in the sport lie.

While Proctor is a fresh face among the All Blacks system, Crotty has been a long-serving workhorse in the black jersey. Since making his debut in 2013, Crotty has played 43 matches for the All Blacks. However, he missed out on a spot in the 2015 Rugby World Cup squad, with the selectors opting to take Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill Williams and Malakai Fekitoa as their midfield options.