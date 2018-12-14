Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has expressed interest in the All Blacks head coach job following Steve Hansen's announcement he is stepping aside after the 2019 World Cup.

At a press conference in Auckland yesterday, Hansen, who has been involved with the All Blacks since 2004 and as head coach since 2012, said it's time for a fresh voice and new set of eyes.

Robertson indicated last month he was keen on the position if it came up in the future, something he confirmed again to Stuff at Christchurch Airport on Friday afternoon, after arriving back from the New Zealand Rugby Awards in Auckland.

"It's not just your region, but it's everyone and everyone has got an opinion," Robertson told Stuff. "Over the next year, it's a real good chance for me to contemplate what it looks like for me if the timing is right. I'm an aspirational coach and if the timing is right I'll have a crack."

Robertson said Hansen's decision was the right move.

"You sort of had an inkling. If you're going to say this early on about what you're thinking it probably gives the indication he was going to stand down. It's the right thing for Steve."

"There's a lot of other guys than can do the job as well. It's something I'd love to do if the time was right. We'll find out in 10 months time or something like that and just go through the process."

Robertson – who is off-contract with the Crusaders after the 2019 Super Rugby season – told the Herald in November he would be keeping a close eye on developments.

"You look at everything every time this thing comes up," Robertson said.

"When you are a coach, you have to look at all the options – that's what I'm doing at the moment.

"The All Black job doesn't come up that often does it? When it does, you have to have a really good look at it.

"The decision from Steve (Hansen) will play a really big part of it."