Bay of Plenty's Michaela Blyde has been named World Rugby's Women's Sevens Player for the second consecutive year.

Blyde, who attended the 2018 World Rugby Awards, held at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo today (NZT), looked surprised as she was named the winner, giving her teammate and fellow nominee Sarah Goss a hug before heading to the stage to collect her accolade.

Blyde was one of three nominees for the World Rugby Women's Sevens Player of the Year award, along with her teammates Sarah Goss and Portia Woodman. Goss and Blyde were at the awards having been in Abu Dhabi in preparation for the HSBC Dubai Sevens later this week. Woodman was unable attend having been ruled out of contention for the Dubai tournament after rupturing her Achilles at training earlier this month.

This latest accolade adds to Blyde's already impressive list of wins this year also scoring Sports Person of the Year and the Supreme award at the Carrus Rugby Awards in October, the Sportswoman of the Year award at the Bay of Plenty Sports Awards this month. This on top of winning gold at the Commonwealth Games and a World Cup win with her Black Ferns Sevens team has proved to be a successful year for Blyde.

