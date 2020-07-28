A person is dead and another seriously injured after a single-car crash in the Far North.

The crash - reported to Fire and Emergency NZ as a car in a ditch - happened about 6.45am today.

Police confirmed that one person died at the scene, while another occupant has serious injuries and is being airlifted to hospital.

SH1 is currently closed between Wehirua Rd and Waiare Rd with diversions being put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene and a Police investigation will look into the circumstances of the crash.

Northern fire communications shift manager Dallas Ramsey confirmed one crew was at the scene after they received a call from St John Ambulance at 6.45am.

SH1 OKAIHAU - CRASH - 7:20AM

The crash happened just south of the township.