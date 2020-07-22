Tēnā koutou katoa. As you would have read in past articles from my peers, I have taken on the role of response manager until February. It is great to be back in the role working with our community towards the police goals of Safe Homes, Safe Communities and Safe Roads.

As in the past, I like to share our good work stories. A few weeks ago this was around the vehicles that were broken into and the apprehension of the transient culprit in Auckland. This week I am pleased to tell you that the Taupō Tactical Crime Unit executed a number of search warrants in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. As a result two people are before the courts in relation to an amount of our rural offending.

Being the victim of a crime is not pleasant. If you are the victim of a burglary the thought of someone in your home can be upsetting and traumatising. As a community we all need to do our bit. I encourage you to get to know your neighbours, introduce yourselves and share contact details. If you have Neighbourhood Support in your area please join them. If you don't and would like to start one contact Joy Johnson, Neighbourhood Support co-ordinator, at www.facebook.com/nstaupo or email nstaupo@actrix.co.nz.

If you have some spare time and want to volunteer your time to ensure Taupō is a safe town, I encourage you to look at joining Community Patrols. They can be contacted via Taupō Police or tcp.org.nz. For those of you in Tūrangi, both these organisations are available in your town - contact Tūrangi Police.

Over the last week we have seen an issue with alcohol that has links to family harm situations. Police had 29 calls for service around family harm. Alcohol was a factor in a number of those. Social gatherings were the catalyst for some of the consumption. We cannot reinforce enough that if you are drinking then do so is a responsible manner. If you are holding a gathering or party be a responsible host!

Police and other emergency services see the carnage of excess alcohol consumption and are also put at risk by alcohol-fuelled people. We just need to look at last week in respect to our two St John colleagues who were assaulted down the line. I would say that no one would find that behaviour acceptable. Stay safe, Fane Troy.