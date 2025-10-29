7 Fraser Rd, Mt Wellington, sold to Troy Bowker's Caniwi Capital. Photo / NZMS
Troy Bowker’s Caniwi Capital has bought two Auckland properties from family-owned investor/developers Mansons TCLM for $95 million.
Bowker and Mansons chief Culum Manson announced the deals jointly today.
Bowker said Caniwi had made unconditional purchases of 7 Fraser Rd, Mt Wellington for $50m and 656 Great South Rd, Greenlane for$45m.
The Mt Wellington property has an industrial building on a 3.5ha site close to the maunga off Te Horeta Rd not far from Sylvia Park. It has large warehouses but Bowker indicated those would be demolished.
“It is one of the largest sites in Auckland which is zoned residential but currently with industrial tenants,” Bowker said.