The annual report told how people staying with the business as they age bring massive benefits.
“Longer tenure leads to more value back to members. Those who’ve been with us for more than 20 years received 96.5 cents back in healthcare costs,” the report said.
The business returned 94c in claims for every dollar paid in premiums.
The ratio rises the longer people are members.
Many New Zealanders were experiencing financial pressure so Southern Cross acknowledged how an increase in premium costs could be challenging.
“The increases are usually due to the type of plan members are on or their age group,” the report said, with the business encouraging those under financial pressure to contact it to talk about plans.
The group recorded a $51.8m deficit, comprising a $56.9m deficit for health insurance offset by a $13.9m net surplus from subsidiary investments, less an $8.8m group accounting consolidation adjustment.
The Southern Cross Health Insurance $56.9m annual deficit in FY25 was a $42.2m improvement on FY24 financial results.