Southern Cross Health Society Group pays record 3.8m claims for $1.7b

Anne Gibson
Southern Cross CEO Nick Astwick shares why health should be seen as our most valuable asset — for individuals, communities, and the country.

New Zealand’s biggest health insurer paid out a record 3.8 million claims in the latest year, up 16% annually.

Southern Cross Health Society Group’s report for the year to June 30, 2025, said it paid $1.7 billion for those 3.8m claims.

The society has 951,808 members, down 3493 annually.

