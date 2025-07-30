Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Southern Cross Travel Insurance fined $1.1m for misleading discount claims

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Southern Cross has paid $1.1m to the Crown for breaches of fair trading laws.

Southern Cross has paid $1.1m to the Crown for breaches of fair trading laws.

Southern Cross Travel Insurance has been ordered to pay $1.105 million to the Crown after it admitted making misleading statements about discounted premiums.

An investigation by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) found Southern Cross Benefits made misleading representations about Southern Cross Travel Insurance discounts to prospective customers.

The FMA said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save