Southern Cross has paid $1.1m to the Crown for breaches of fair trading laws.

Southern Cross has paid $1.1m to the Crown for breaches of fair trading laws.

Southern Cross Travel Insurance has been ordered to pay $1.105 million to the Crown after it admitted making misleading statements about discounted premiums.

An investigation by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) found Southern Cross Benefits made misleading representations about Southern Cross Travel Insurance discounts to prospective customers.

The FMA said Southern Cross customers were offered a discount for being a member of the insurer’s Medical Care Society, for buying its travel insurance policy online, and for buying a travel insurance policy using certain promotion codes.

However, while statements on the insurer’s website and emails to customers represented that discounts would be applied to their entire premiums, they applied only to base premiums.

The total difference between the discounts the customers received and those they would have received had the discounts been applied to their entire premiums was $3,501,221.