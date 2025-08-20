Walbridge on Hobson St outside the headquarters of the business. Photo / Jason Oxenham
Casino and hotel operator SkyCity Entertainment Group’s annual profit dropped 42% to $71.5 million and it today confirmed an expected equity raise of $240m.
CEO Jason Walbridge said: “Our financial results reflect the difficult operating environment we’ve navigated in FY25.
“The delayed economic recovery in New Zealand has ledto lower discretionary spend impacting our business and that has come through the same time as a period of elevated investment”.
After Tuesday’s trading halt, Walbridge today announced the company going to the market to get money.
“In light of current trading conditions, historical calls on capital from a number of extraneous matters and the ongoing investment requirements of the business, SkyCity has today announced a $240m equity raising,” it said.
Their analysis, headed Firing up legal proceedings, cited the Adelaide casino.
They were reacting to the company suing Fletcher Building for $330m, seeking damages for losses due to delays finishing the NZ International Convention Centre.
On August 13, the Herald reported how SkyCity Adelaide historically put profit ahead of compliance, according to an independent report’s findings out yesterday, although significant changes have since been made.
Retired Australian Supreme Court Judge Brian Martin, AO, KC, found past failures and ongoing issues at the business owned by the company.
But he also decided that it could continue to hold South Australia’s only casino licence.
Significant changes were made at SkyCity, which last year paid a A$67 million ($73.42m) fine for breaching anti-money laundering/countering financing terrorism laws in Adelaide.