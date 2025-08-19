The company said then that it expected June year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to fall to about 4% below the bottom of the guidance range of $225 million to $245m.
In today’s announcement, the company asked the NZX to keep the stock in a trading halt until the opening of trading on Thursday.
“We expect the trading halt to end once SkyCity is in a position to announce the capital raise, or advise that no capital raise will proceed, and release its 2025 results.”
SkyCity would separately request that a further one-day trading halt be applied should any capital raise proceed, to allow time for completion of the institutional components of any such capital raising, it said.
The Australian newspaper said there had been talk in the investment community that the Auckland-based casino operator could make a cash call to fund managers this week.
The paper said the capital raise could potentially secure a sum in the ballpark of A$200m ($337m) to replenish its balance sheet.
The company has been under pressure in recent times from poor visitation and delays in opening the NZ International Convention Centre.
Early this month, an independent report found that SkyCity Adelaide historically put profit before compliance.
Retired Australian Supreme Court Judge Brian Martin, AO, KC, found past failures and ongoing issues at the business owned by SkyCity.
But he also decided it could continue to hold South Australia’s only casino licence.
Significant changes were made at SkyCity, which last year paid a A$67m fine for breaching anti-money laundering laws, the report said.
SkyCity shares last traded at $1, having dropped 37% over the past 12 months.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.