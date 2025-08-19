SkyCity may be looking at a capital raise. Photo / NZME

SkyCity may be looking at a capital raise. Photo / NZME

Skycity Entertainment has gone into an NZX trading halt pending an announcement on a possible capital raise.

The dual-listed casino operator said it expects to make a “material announcement” regarding a capital raise, together with its financial results for the period to June 30, on Thursday.

“SkyCity is aware of certain media reports regarding the proposed capital raise and its 2025 results but is not presently in a position to make an announcement regarding the capital raise, as no final decision has been made to proceed and the final details are still being determined,” the company said.

Accordingly, a trading halt was required to maintain an orderly market while SkyCity works to finalise the capital raise and its result.

SkyCity said the result would be consistent with the updated full-year earnings guidance announced by SkyCity in May.