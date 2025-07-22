New Zealand Police backed the licence renewal, citing people and companies with influence over the operations, submitted with the application.

That named SkyCity chairman Julian Cook, CEO Jason Walbridge, general counsel and company secretary Jo Wong, director Katherine Hughes, corporation communications chief Nirupa George, COO Callum Mallett, SkyCity Entertainment Group and SkyCity Casino Management.

SkyCity chair Julian Cook. Photo / Cameron Pitney

“There are no relevant matters that should be brought to the attention of the Gambling Commission in relation to these people from Queenstown Casinos,” the police submission said of the longer list which named others too.

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs said Queenstown is New Zealand’s smallest casino.

Management followed the same harm minimisation procedures implemented in SkyCity Auckland Casino.

Due to its limited size, it had only a small number of gaming machines and tables which afforded most staff a clear line of sight to almost all visitors, the department said.

This contributed to more effective oversight and adherence to identifying and responding to gambling harm signs.

SkyCity will report its full year result in August.

The casino generated relatively low revenue, especially since Covid and the end of junkets, Internal Affairs noted.

Internal Affairs had no compliance concerns over the operation, which has now introduced carded play.

Staff from there visit every three months and found the casino management to be responsive to any matters raised.

Interviews with staff showed they had a clear understanding of harm prevention and minimisation, and the department received few complaints about the casino, it said.

The department did standard checks of people and companies identified as having a significant influence.

That included checking its own internal databases, New Zealand Companies Office records, insolvency, credit and NZ Police checks.

“We have not identified any matters of concern relating to the suitability of any of these persons,” the department said.

Nor did the Companies Office or the Insolvency and Trustee Service raise any concerns about the people of influence named in the application.

Queenstown has New Zealand's smallest casino. Photo / NZME

The casino’s host responsibility programme showed it aimed to prevent problem gambling and provide effective staff training.

The licence expires in December, so if it is renewed it will run until 2040.

Amanda Youell, Queenstown general manager, told the Herald independent experts did a social and economic impact assessment for the renewal application.

SkyCity casinos are in Auckland, Hamilton, Queenstown and Adelaide. In February, the first conferences are due to be held at its $1 billion-plus NZ International Convention Centre in Auckland.

The Gambling Commission has also posted details of licence renewal applications by the Dunedin and Christchurch casinos.

Last year, SkyCity shut its Auckland casino for five days after an Internal Affairs prosecution for breaches of host responsibility during five years.

The shutdown cost the casino an estimated $1 million a day, and was the first voluntary casino closure in New Zealand history.

The company said it reached an agreement with the secretary for Internal Affairs to resolve an application to temporarily suspend its casino operator’s licence.

Next month, the company will announce its full-year result to June 30, 2025.

Last year, it made a $143.3m net loss after tax, citing a tough operating environment.

Chief executive Jason Walbridge referred to “a very challenging financial year”.

He said a soft economy, cost-of-living pressures here and in Australia and various regulatory matters had impacted the business.

That result was for the year to June 30, 2024.

