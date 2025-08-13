An aerial of land near Queenstown at Remarkables Park looking towards Lake Hayes. Developer and investor Simplicity Living plans a $500m build-to-rent scheme on a 6.1ha site it has bought here. The site is shown towards the centre of this photo. Photo / Simplicity Living
Build-to-rent apartment developer Simplicity Living plans a $500 million scheme for 600 apartments at Frankton’s Remarkables Park outside Queenstown, buying land from Australian businessman Karl Jameson’s company.
Managing director Shane Brealey said Simplicity had bought a 6.1ha site at 12 Lower Shotover Rd.
That is a greenfield site almost directlyopposite the Arvida Queenstown Country Club retirement village, between the Remarkables Park area, where the airport is, and Lake Hayes.
Property records show the site is owned by multimillionaire Karl Jameson’s company.
He has investments in coffee, construction and AI via Heard-I. He has also appeared in the Herald’s Society Insider column for his involvement in part of a $45m Queenstown sale.
Chantecler, a 19ha property in Queenstown, sold for $45.5m in an off-market deal nearly two years ago, that sale a combination of two deals for neighbouring addresses in the Lower Shotover area – one for $35m, the other for $10.5m.
Society Insider reported in April that a company Jameson directs is listed on the title that sold for $10.5m.
Meanwhile, Simplicity is buying his company’s big site, planning the area’s largest build-to-rent housing scheme.
The apartments are to have high thermal and acoustic ratings, solar panels, rainwater harvesting and common use facilities including work-from-home spaces, residents’ lounges and outdoor equipment storage.
Car and bike parking, with direct access to local bike trails and the planned gondola development, are also in Simplicity’s plans.