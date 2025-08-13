Advertisement
Simplicity Living announces $500m 600-unit Queenstown build-to-rent scheme

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

An aerial of land near Queenstown at Remarkables Park looking towards Lake Hayes. Developer and investor Simplicity Living plans a $500m build-to-rent scheme on a 6.1ha site it has bought here. The site is shown towards the centre of this photo. Photo / Simplicity Living

Build-to-rent apartment developer Simplicity Living plans a $500 million scheme for 600 apartments at Frankton’s Remarkables Park outside Queenstown, buying land from Australian businessman Karl Jameson’s company.

Managing director Shane Brealey said Simplicity had bought a 6.1ha site at 12 Lower Shotover Rd.

That is a greenfield site almost directly

