OneRoof revealed last week that Chantecler, a 19-hectare estate in Queenstown, had sold for $45.5m in an off-market deal nearly two years ago.

The sale price is a combination of two deals for neighbouring addresses in the Lower Shotover area – one for $35m, the other for $10.5m.

Society Insider can reveal a company in which Karl Jameson - a construction, coffee and artificial intelligence entrepreneur – is the sole director of, is listed on the title that sold for $10.5m.

Chantecler has sold for $45m. Photo / James Allen

Property records were updated in December to show Jameson NZ Holdings as the new owner.

Ownership details for the second property are yet to be updated but it is understood Jameson is also behind the deal.

Another company of Jameson’s, Stelvio 1234 Limited, is also listed as the owner of another mansion in central Queenstown, which in 2023 had been on the market for $35m.

Society Insider can also reveal Chantecler was put up for sale by Mike and Maureen Henry in 2023. The couple started developing the home 20 years ago after moving south to Queenstown from Auckland.

Former National MP turned Queenstown real estate agent, Hamish Walker, was tight-lipped when asked to confirm Jameson as the new owner.

“I can say the buyers are very excited to purchase an exquisite property on prime NZ real estate,” he told Society Insider.

Walker said he would expect the buyer to subdivide and develop part of the Chantecler property due to its high-value land.

The sale eclipses New Zealand’s previous biggest in 2013. Top agent Graham Wall sold the former Hotchin mansion on the corner of Paritai Drive and Huriaro Place to businessman Devi Shi for $38.5m.

The former Mark Hotchin mansion on Paritai Drive which was previously New Zealand's most expensive house. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Coatesville mansion now owned by the Zuru Toys billionaire Mowbray family was purchased for $32.5m in 2016. The house was built for Chrisco multi-millionaire Richard Bradley in 2006 and was later leased to Kim Dotcom.

After purchasing Chantecler, the Henrys got rid of the 1960s Oamaru stone bungalow and replaced it with a four-bedroom French-style mansion which has several living areas.

The Henrys also turned the property’s land into magnificent, internationally themed gardens that have become recognised by The New Zealand Gardens Trust as being of natural significance.

Walker tells Society Insider says the gardens are easily the best he’s ever stepped inside and have been used dozens of times over the years by the previous owners to raise money for charity, with regular Queenstown Plunket garden fundraisers.

The Coatesville mansion owned by the Mowbray family. Pictured is Nick Mowbray and partner Jaimee Lupton. Photo / Herald montage

Mike Henry reportedly estimated that he had welcomed about 30,000 people at his property over the past 15 years.

He had been involved in Queenstown’s Plunket garden fundraisers since its inception.

Meanwhile, in 2023 Walker was selling the $35m Queenstown central modernist home which was designed by Dunedin architects Mason and Wales.

He said at the time the owners – who he declined to name – were selling because they were moving on to another project. The house had been rented out as a holiday home. At $30,000 per night, rental guests included a bitcoin billionaire and a football superstar.

Jameson, who is from Brisbane, and his wife Kim are said to have hosted some spectacular dinner parties at the home.

This Queenstown Central home was on the market for $35m in 2023. Photo / James Allan

Society Insider’s attempts to contact Jameson through his businesses for comment were unsuccessful. The Henrys had no comment.

Jameson is the managing director of Brisbane firm Locale Apartments, where he oversees all Locale projects, including negotiation, purchasing and analysis.

With more than 20 years in property development, Jameson has completed several high-density residential projects in the inner city of Brisbane within the last few years.

Locale Apartments website says they have a pipeline of more than 800 apartments throughout the inner city.

Jameson’s New Zealand interests include being a director for Christchurch-based AI company Herd-i, which produces an AI-powered system used by dairy farmers to improve the health of their cows.

In the US, Jameson is a driving force behind the financial success of Abbotsford Road, a Brooklyn-based coffee roasting business that claims to be one of America’s fastest-growing coffee roasteries.

Kiwi model mingles at Beckham’s 50th

Kiwi model Jessica Clarke with supermodel Cindy Crawford at David Beckham's 50th.

She’s come a long way since she was scouted at the age of 15 at a movie theatre with her parents.

Palmerston North’s Jessica Clarke attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebration with her sports agent partner Dave Gardner, who is the football superstar’s best friend.

The black tie event at Cipriani restaurant in Miami was reportedly the first of many celebrations ahead of his actual birthday on May 2.

Clarke was seen mingling with supermodel Cindy Crawford while other actors in attendance included Eva Longoria, Justin Theroux and Marc Anthony.

Sporting heavyweights included Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Lionel Messi.

Beckham’s Inter Miami played the night before and Clarke was snapped at the game, posing with Gardner and Beckham.

Kiwi model Jessica Clarke and sports agent David Gardner.

By age 17, Clarke had walked the runways at fashion weeks in Milan, Paris, New York and London.

She’s featured in campaigns for designers including Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Mulberry. She was the first New Zealand model to walk for Victoria’s Secret in 2011.

Kiwi model Jessica Clarke, far left, with partner Dave Gardner (fourth from left) and football star David Beckham at an Inter Miami game.

She’s also an established businesswoman. In 2021, Clarke co-founded Mother Made - which produces mushroom wellness powders and supplements - with friend Emily Blanchett.

Bay Dreams maestro set to open first restaurant

Mitch Lowe, the man behind events like Soundsplash and Bay Dreams, is opening his first restaurant. Photo / @Mitch_Lowe

Mega-successful events maestro Mitch Lowe is expanding his business interests, now entering the restaurant game in Tauranga.

Lowe, 35, is a director of 30 companies – including Bay Dreams, Audiology Touring, Tenfold, and Soundsplash – which provide entertainment across NZ and Australia in the form of concerts, festivals and weekly club events.

He launched the music festival Bay Dreams in 2016 with Toby Burrows, and since then, both former Aucklanders have made the Bay of Plenty home for good.

Lowe and Burrows also co-founded Trademark Live with Carwyn Williams, who has lived in Tauranga for 20 years. The trio had massive success in January with the sell-out DJ Fisher concerts in Christchurch and Auckland.

Ezel and Mitch Lowe at the concert of Australia's DJ Fisher at Victoria Park in January.

Lowe tells Society Insider that he loves Tauranga and what it’s done for him.

“I always want to give back and improve the region,” says Lowe.

He and wife Ezel are opening their first restaurant, Med Lounge & Garden in Tauranga’s Historic Village complex.

Ezel is also an entrepreneur and owns a popular Sangria brand, Nectar Sangria.

“Everyone told me not to start a restaurant as it’s a very difficult industry to be in; if only they realised that motivates me more.

“When I do things for the right reasons, they always seem to work. This is not a financial decision for us, it’s a project for the local people to be proud of.”

Mitch and Ezel Lowe's new restaurant, Med Lounge & Garden, is opening soon in Tauranga's Historic Village complex.

Lowe has put on more than 1500 events since he accidentally fell into the business in 2008.

At 18, Lowe launched his clothing line, AYESAP. The brand launch attracted more than 600 attendees and made a profit, which saw Lowe put his main focus on events.

After dating Ezel for more than five years, the couple got married in 2022 with a beautiful wedding in Queenstown.

Last year, they became parents for the first time with the arrival of baby daughter Kya.

They own a farm in Ohauiti, which is a big part of the story of their journey into the restaurant trade.

Mitch and Ezel Lowe at a festival in December.

“We loved our neighbours’ house, restaurateurs Ariel and Mali Cottan’s, and we were looking for somewhere nearby for Ezel’s parents Ugur and Hanife Kokcu to live,” Lowe tells Society Insider.

As part of the house deal, the Lowes also ended up buying the Cottans’ five-star reviewed restaurant Malka, which they are renovating and turning into Med.

The Cottans, who have moved to Auckland, also owned the popular downtown Tauranga restaurant Falafel Metro and sold it to restaurateurs Tomer and Darya Rooney.

After an introduction by the Cottans, the Rooneys will be helping the Lowes with the Med’s menu and operations.