Premium

Retirement village giant Metlifecare reports ‘strong’ result, sells $546.4m occupation rights

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ōtau Ridge, a new retirement village built at Clevedon, Auckland. The hospital at this village, shown in this image, is to open in September. Photo / Metlifecare

Big revaluation gains and robust sales propelled privately-owned retirement village giant Metlifecare to push up profit 25% and make $66.4 million in what it called a “strong result”.

The company sold $546.4m in occupation rights agreements in the latest year to June 30, 2025, up 17.6% on last year.

