Rising asset values were also due to the company buying the Springlands village in Blenheim.
At Clevedon, buyers of independent villas are being offered a bonus: a $30,000 cash-back there, at Pōhutakawa Landing, Beachlands or at Longford Park, Takanini.
Many retirement villages are struggling to sell new stock because of the housing market downturn.
Metlifecare is asking $700,000 for a two-bedroom Clevedon villa and $1.48m for a three-bedroom villa with two bathrooms and a single garage.
“Demand for high-quality residential care continues to grow nationwide, even as some operators scale back or exit the aged care sector. Metlifecare is one of the few major players continuing to expand,” the spokeswoman said.
Care suites are bought on a clinical-needs basis, driven by a resident’s increasing care requirements, and thus are not affected by the subdued housing market, she said.
Rival operator Ryman Healthcare decided to sell some properties, delay construction of new villages partway into the building process or defer plans to expand elsewhere.
Since 2021, Metlifecare has expanded its aged care capacity from 400 beds to 1177 care beds and suites.
“We have more than doubled the number of villages offering co-located care since 2021 and introduced a new premium care suite offering, which we will continue to expand in the years ahead,” the spokeswoman said.
The company had either built new care suites as part of its new developments or converted serviced apartments in existing villages.
In some cases, this has meant a village community now has access and the choice of on-site aged residential care for the first time.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.