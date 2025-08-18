Advertisement
Premium

Metlifecare opening new $35m hospital, rest home at $185m Ōtau Ridge, Clevedon

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The new Ōtau Ridge retirement village rest home and hospital at Clevedon, Auckland is set to open in September 2025. Photo / Metlifecare

Privately-owned $6.3 billion national retirement village company Metlifecare is opening a new rest home and hospital at its $185 million Ōtau Ridge village at Clevedon, Auckland.

A Metlifecare spokeswoman said the company would open the $35m, 41-bed hospital next month.

Independent villas have been occupied for more than a year

