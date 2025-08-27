Summerset St Johns retirement village in Auckland, valued at $477.7 million. Photo / Summerset
Summerset Group has labelled itself New Zealand’s fastest-growing retirement village operator, with assets up 18% annually and a pipeline of 7000-plus housing units and private hospital or care rooms.
“Our land bank has 5800-plus retirement units and 1300-plus care units,” says the company, whose market capitalisation has now exceeded RymanHealthcare, which for many years has been the country’s largest retirement business.
Summerset’s market capitalisation today stands at $2.5 billion on the NZX, while Ryman is at $2.4b.
However, Ryman has $12b of assets while Summerset has $8.7b.
Yet growing by 18%, the value of Summerset’s assets is rising fast.
“Summerset is the fastest-growing retirement village developer in New Zealand and remains on track for FY25 NZ build guidance of 600 to 650 units to be sold under occupation rights,” today’s investor presentation said.
“The business has no core debt, is forecast to generate over $295m in project cash profits, and over $2.9b in net tangible asset uplift - approximately $12.30 per share - out of current developments.”