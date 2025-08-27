Advertisement
Summerset Group calls itself NZ’s fastest-growing retirement village business

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Summerset St Johns retirement village in Auckland, valued at $477.7 million. Photo / Summerset

Summerset Group has labelled itself New Zealand’s fastest-growing retirement village operator, with assets up 18% annually and a pipeline of 7000-plus housing units and private hospital or care rooms.

“Our land bank has 5800-plus retirement units and 1300-plus care units,” says the company, whose market capitalisation has now exceeded Ryman

