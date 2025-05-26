Advertisement
Indevin sells ex-Villa Maria buildings to BlackRock; wee problem blights rich-lister’s boatshed; garage-dwelling landlord - Property Insider

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Multitrillion-dollar American fund swoops on Māngere vineyard buildings; bladders blight rich-lister’s boatshed; garage-dwelling landlord seeks justice; Fletcher Living on next cladding steps: all in today’s Property Insider column.

An entity associated with multitrillion-dollar United States-headquartered BlackRock has bought Auckland’s ex-Villa Maria Estate buildings, previously owned by Marlborough wine business Indevin.

