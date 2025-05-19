The Ngāpipi boatsheds in Ōrākei. An application has been made to demolish one and build a new one in its place.
Flooding at one of Auckland’s iconic and historic Ngāpipi boatsheds in Auckland’s Ōrākei has resulted in its rich-list owner applying to demolish the old building and build a new structure higher up from the water, using as much of the old materials as possible.
Five times since the purchase in2023, the shed has either flooded or water has splashed up underneath it, the application said.
Auckland Council has notified the application from planners The Property Group.
They cited the site owner as The Malcolm Dick Trust.
Malcolm Dick, the wealthy entrepreneur who founded CallPlus, said he bought the shed for around $800,000 two years ago but expected the rebuild could cost about $1 million.
The frame of the shed is made of timber. Doors are located at each end of the shed, providing an entrance from the roadside and water access.
Decomposing wood was found by John Brown of Plan.Heritage. He prepared a heritage impact assessment supporting the application.
It was not considered appropriate to repair the boatshed structure. Dismantling the shed would result in both temporary and permanent adverse effects on the physical attributes of the site, the application acknowledged.
A new jetty, gangway and floating pontoon are proposed at the seaward end of the boatshed. The proposal involves underwater earthworks and piling. Renewal of the coastal permit for a 35-year duration is also sought.
Kyle Porter Architects have been engaged to manage building works and ramp.
“Their primary concern and generator of the work required is the periodic inundation of the shed by sea water. The inundation renders the shed non-functional for them and this needs to be remedied,” the architects said.
“Common sense says the inundation relates to sea-level rise and will only worsen with time. The owners are concerned about the condition of the existing boatshed structure and the effects that the inundation has already had on it,” the architects said.
Dick acknowledged Heritage New Zealand wanted the shed kept because it was “part of the story of the boatsheds”. He uses the shed to go fishing from, and storing fishing and water sports gear such as canoes.
The shed was unusual because it was the smallest of the 17 and set well back, Dick said.
People can make submissions about the application from Thursday till June 24.
