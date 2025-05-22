Advertisement
How Tourism Holdings circumvented US-Canada tariffs

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison
2 mins to read

Tourism Holdings rushed hundreds of camper vans across the Canadian border to circumvent reciprocal tariffs. Now, it’s dealing with a decline in US tourism.

Bookings for motorhome rentals in the United States have dropped by as much as 50%, as inbound tourism into the country falls following tariffs, according to Tourism Holdings.

“The high season is looking like it will be challenging [in the US],” THL chief executive Grant Webster told Markets with Madison.

A recovery could occur if Americans decided to travel domestically and rent motorhomes, he said.

“We’ll have to wait and see because the domestic market books really late.

“I think that pullback that we’re seeing is, in essence, a timing delay. I think people who were going to go to the US are still either going to travel somewhere, or they’re going to travel to the US at a later time.”

Kiwi company Tourism Holdings rents and sells camper vans in five markets.
THL’s sales of motorhomes were also challenged globally, as would-be buyers held back on making discretionary purchases, he said.

The NZX-listed company made motorhomes in New Zealand and exported them into Australia, and also had vehicles made in the US and exported into Canada.

The latter fleet was likely to get wound up in reciprocal tariffs – a situation the company circumvented by shifting at least 400 vehicles across the US-Canada border.

“It was a big logistical nightmare,” said Webster.

“[But] it means that we’ve got fleet that’s priced appropriately for the summer season for Canada.”

Hear how THL is navigating tariffs and its languishing share price, and see inside its new campervan facility near Auckland Airport, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison.

Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald‘s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.

