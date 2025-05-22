How Tourism Holdings circumvented US-Canada tariffs

Tourism Holdings rushed hundreds of camper vans across the Canadian border to circumvent reciprocal tariffs. Now, it’s dealing with a decline in US tourism.

Bookings for motorhome rentals in the United States have dropped by as much as 50%, as inbound tourism into the country falls following tariffs, according to Tourism Holdings.

“The high season is looking like it will be challenging [in the US],” THL chief executive Grant Webster told Markets with Madison.

A recovery could occur if Americans decided to travel domestically and rent motorhomes, he said.

“We’ll have to wait and see because the domestic market books really late.

“I think that pullback that we’re seeing is, in essence, a timing delay. I think people who were going to go to the US are still either going to travel somewhere, or they’re going to travel to the US at a later time.”