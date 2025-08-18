Advertisement
Bird’s eye-view of burned New World Victoria Park plus the company in charge of demolishing it – Property Insider

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

A first look from the sky, as the roof comes off the Vic park New World that caught fire on June 17. Video / Carson Bluck
Anne Gibson
Opinion by Anne Gibson
Anne Gibson, Property Editor for New Zealand's Herald, has been writing about real estate since 1985 and is a skilled and knowledgeable journalist with deep insights into property as well as other businesses.
Learn more

New World Victoria Park’s burned shell has left many wondering what is going on inside the supermarket. Today’s Property Insider column gives a sneak peek and reveals details about the demolition company appointed to take it apart.

The first in-depth drone footage of one of New Zealand’s most popular but

