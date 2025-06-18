Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

New World Victoria Park: Biggest refurbishment of its kind under way when fire broke out

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

NZ Herald property editor Anne Gibson discusses what is next for the owners of New World Victoria Park. Video / Herald NOW

The Auckland supermarket damaged by fire yesterday was undergoing the biggest upgrade of a New World store in New Zealand, in a contract thought to be worth around $28 million.

Insiders said the job by Savory Construction was so big that planning started last decade and had taken years before

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property