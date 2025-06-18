The Auckland supermarket damaged by fire yesterday was undergoing the biggest upgrade of a New World store in New Zealand, in a contract thought to be worth around $28 million.
Insiders said the job by Savory Construction was so big that planning started last decade and had taken years beforework even began.
Previous store owner Jason Witihira worked on plans to transform what was considered an extremely dated building, unable to offer full services to New Zealand’s wealthiest in Herne Bay, the CBD, Ponsonby and St Mary’s Bay.
Current owner/operator Steve Purton had begun the long-planned changes before the blaze started, having only bought the store this decade.
Funding the upgrade may well have been a 50/50 arrangement between property owner Foodstuffs via its subsidiary The National Trading Company and Purton.
Those were to be in two parts of the property: in the mezzanine area and the suspended deck, which is the loading bay off Franklin Rd.
Distributing groceries in this way means new ambient, chilled and frozen storage areas had to be created and that was what was happening when yesterday’s blaze hit the mezzanine area.
A massive seismic upgrade was also planned for the entire three-level structure with concrete and steel to “stiffen” the building, the source said.
Foodstuffs aims to have its supermarkets around 67% of new build standard for seismic rating but New World Victoria Park was not near that, he said.
Around $3m of the current works alone were the cost of the steel and concrete to strengthen the building.
“This was the biggest New World upgrade in New Zealand because that store is the flagship for the brand, bringing in annual revenue of $100m at least annually,” the insider said.
No other New World comes close to that, he said.
From approximately $100m annual revenue, net after tax profit of $4m to $6m was being generated, making it the most profitable and valuable New World in New Zealand, he said.
“The whole store was being reconfigured,” the insider said.
Zones of the store were being cordoned off for the works to occur, with one shopper telling how jackhammers were operating in boarded-off areas behind checkouts.
But what happened to the sprinklers, which are meant to extinguish any fire before it takes hold, is one question many in the sector are asking right now.
Were some or all of the sprinklers turned off yesterday, and if that happened, were the insurers told? Reconstruction within zones like this can mean fire protection measures are temporarily affected while works are carried out.
New supermarkets have many self-service checkouts and fewer staff checkouts so that was also part of the plans for change.
New World Victoria Park was the local store for Lindsay Rowles, one of Foodstuffs’ top bosses.