Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Property

Palmers Westgate liquidated after store closure, demolition six years after being built

3 minutes to read
The store was demolished just six years after it was built. Photo / Supplied

The store was demolished just six years after it was built. Photo / Supplied

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

The company which ran an almost half-hectare Auckland shop is being liquidated after the big box store where it traded from was demolished just six years after it was built.

Palmers Westgate Trading is now

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.