Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
TechnologyUpdated

Five tech trends to watch in 2022

9 minutes to read
Tech giants are pouring billions of dollars into the metaverse, described by Meta as "a set of interconnected digital spaces that lets you do things you can't do in the physical world". Image / 123RF

Tech giants are pouring billions of dollars into the metaverse, described by Meta as "a set of interconnected digital spaces that lets you do things you can't do in the physical world". Image / 123RF

Jamie Morton
By
Jamie Morton

Reporter

What can we expect in tech in 2022? Science reporter Jamie Morton looks at five areas to watch.

The dawn of the Metaverse

When Facebook announced its rebrand to Meta last year, commentators were questioning

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.