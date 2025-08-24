How Marama Royal is leading Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to new heights

The Tāmaki Drive base was deemed an eyesore and cleared in anticipation of that royal arrival.

However, the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust is now fresh from several victories, as well as having a growing asset base, propelling the post-settlement iwi to new strengths.

In 2014, the property-dominant Tāmaki Makaurau entity had just $631 million of assets.

By last year, the value of those had grown to $1.53 billion.

TDB Advisory listed those numbers in March and found it had an enviable average of around 9% growth annually.

Last month Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei won an appeal, giving it dominance over land and water at Westhaven Marina.

Justices Laurie Newhook and Michael Doogan and Deputy Environment Commissioner Glenice Paine ruled in favour of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

In December, Ngāti Whātua struck a deal with NZX-listed Summerset Group to build a retirement village on North Shore land.

That was in return for shares, employment and other opportunities.

Also in December, it opened the new $20m-plus, 24-unit Ōrākei papa kāinga, Hawaiki, for hapū.

On June 25, it announced a $336m rebuild of its defective Eastcliffe retirement village in partnership with Generus Living Group, owned by Queenstown’s Graham Wilkinson.

Marama Royal recalled her youth. Photo / Jason Dorday

Royal is behind much of that success.

She has chaired the trust board since 2017 and been a director on the board since 2015.

In January she was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and governance.

Royal credits her mother and grandmother with passing on their leadership skills.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust board chairwoman Marama Royal. Photo / Jason Dorday

She remembers happy times growing up living nearby on Kitemoana St with her mother Meiha Hawke, now aged 81, and one of the greatest influences in her life, her late grandmother Nanny Takutai Moana Cullen.

“Nanny Taku didn’t read or speak English, so I would read her the newspaper and Bible in te reo,” Royal recalls.

Te reo Māori was the only language spoken in her papakāinga.

Takutai Moana Cullen, grandmother of Marama Royal, who is chairwoman of the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust board. Photo / Supplied by Marama Royal

She also remembers listening to her grandmother speak to her brother but was unable to understand the dialect.

“It was a language I didn’t understand.”

Royal is the eldest of 10 siblings.

She also recalls her Nanny Taku crying when she remembered the terrible sight of her wharenui (communal house) ablaze.

Many elders died because of the trauma, sorrow and anguish they experienced from the evictions.

Takaparawhau / Bastion Point was taken by the Crown for defence purposes in 1886. Instead of being returned it was earmarked for residential development.

When she was moved to Kitemoana St, Nanny Taku never slept in the bedrooms – only the lounge – because she didn’t understand what smaller rooms were for, Royal remembers. She was accustomed to a more communal style of living.

Nor did she cook on or in the electric stove, because she hadn’t previously used electricity. She preferred more traditional methods.

Ngāti Whātua o Ōrākei cemetery at Okahu Bay, where Marama Royal's grandmother is buried. Photo / Mike Scott

“My nanny was the most special, special woman. I still think about her even though she died in 1978 when I was 15. I still feel her with me. She was a grand kuia and she only spoke te reo.”

Royal’s first Christian name, Norefjell, comes from her Norwegian dad.

“He was here on a ship which traded between Auckland and Napier, taking fruit up and down the coastline.

“I was born on November 8, 1962. He named me after the ship that he was on.”

Marama Royal remembers playing as a young girl at Ōrākei. Photo / Jason Dorday

That ship was, in turn, named after a Norwegian mountain range.

Her father met her when she was born at Greenlane’s National Women’s Hospital but that is the only time.

Meiha Hawke (left) with daughter Marama Royal. Marama Royal says her family is her greatest joy. Photo / Supplied by Marama Royal

“I’ve tried to track him down, but it’s always a fear of finding out he is no longer here or second if he is, that he doesn’t want to connect. I have been content with my mum and nan.”

Her second name, Maramatanga, means enlightenment, insight or understanding.

Royal’s birth date of November 8 was when prophet Tahupotiki Wiremu Rātana had his vision, hence the kupu (word) in her name.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust chairwoman Marama Royal.

She left school in 1981 to work for the State Services Commission, which had Māori and Pasifika cadetships.

She was in the Department of Social Welfare’s Queen St office.

Kāinga Tuatahi housing for Ngāti Whātua in Kupe St, Ōrākei, Auckland.

She met husband Mark Royal when she was at school, via her brother. Both young men were attending Wesley College at Paerata, near Pukekohe.

The Royals wed in 1984, moving to Rotorua, where he was from, then to Taupō.

She worked in the court system in those cities but got her first taste of governance via one of her son’s school boards and now has many roles in Tāmaki.

Indigenous plants at new housing project Hawaiki in Ōrākei include nikau and ringaringa. Photo / Michael Craig

Housing is a passion, the iwi having built Kāinga Tuatahi on Kupe St, then the $20m Hawaiki on the Kupe St/Hawaiki St corner.

A block of apartments to rent to singles or couples is planned next door to Hawaiki, then more kaumātua housing as well as redevelopment of Eastcliffe retirement village with Generus Living Group.

A rendering of The Point Mission Bay retirement village, to be built on land where the existing Eastcliffe retirement village stands at 217 Kupe St, Ōrākei, Auckland. Photo / Generus Living Group

Today, she not only leads Auckland’s biggest iwi but has a list of many other roles.

She is an Institute of Directors member, Justice of the Peace, a marriage celebrant, chairs Pou Take Āhuarangi under the National Iwi Chairs Forum and leads the Tangata Whenua Response, Recovery and Resilience Iwi Leadership Group.

For her, the family is her greatest achievement and joy.

And that all traces back to Nanny Taku’s influence and happy days, playing as a girl on the grounds of Takaparawhau/Bastion Point.

Norefjell Jacquiline Marama Tanga (Marama) Royal, MNZM (nee Hawke)

Grandmother Nanny Takutai Moana Cullen, mother Meiha Hawke, 81, father Norwegian seaman Finn Johansen

Primary education: Ōrākei School

Secondary education: Parnell’s now-closed Queen Victoria School, Auckland’s only Māori boarding school for girls

1982: Began in the courts, Rotorua

1984: Married Mark Royal

1996: Deputy Registrar, District Court, Taupō

1998-2000: Rotorua Family Court jurisdictional manager

2000-2014: A district manager, NZ Council of Victim Support, based in Bay of Plenty

2008: Returned to Auckland

2014-2017: Victim Support’s Māori, Pacific, ethnic and diverse communities general manager

2015-2017: Deputy chair, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust Board

2017: ongoing: Chair, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust Board

2020: Trustee of Variety the Children’s Charity

2021: Chair SkyCity Community Trust and chair Ranginui 12 Trust, Tauranga

2021-2022: Manukau Institute of Technology and Unitec boards

2023: Chair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Reserves Board

2023: Pro-Chancellor, Auckland University of Technology

2023: A director of healthcare business ProCare

New Year, 2025: became a Member of the New Zealander of Merit for services to Māori and governance

April: Appointed an Eden Park Trust Board director

July: Appointed with three others to review treaty clauses in law.

Personal life

Born and educated in Tāmaki

Lived for 26 years in Rotorua, Taupō

Married to Mark Royal

Sons: Joseph Royal and Mark-James Royal and daughter Maia-JoAnne

Mokopuna: Mark-James’ and Roberta Royal’s children Harmony, 18, Melody, 14, Harper, 8, Marshall-James, 7; Joseph Royal and Kelly Morrison’s son Jerzy-James, 5.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald‘s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.