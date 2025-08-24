Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

How Marama Royal is leading Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to new heights

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Anne Gibson speaks to Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust board chair Marama Royal. Video \ Jason Dorday

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust board chairwoman Marama Royal (Ngāti Whātua ki Tāmaki) has a deep connection to the land.

Looking out over the whenua (land) above Auckland’s Ōkahu Bay, she remembers happy times growing up in the area.

“This was my playground as a kid,” she says.

But she also

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save