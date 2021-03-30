How it all went so wrong for Unfiltered founder Jake Millar

Crimson founder Jamie Beaton acquired Jake Millar's business earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

This story was originally published by The Spinoff.

From travelling the world interviewing business titans to defending himself from aggrieved investors, the story of Jake Millar and Unfiltered is a true jaw-dropper. The young entrepreneur talks to Jihee Junn.

For the last few weeks, Jake Millar has been watching his reputation crumble away. In early February, news broke that Unfiltered – the business education platform he co-founded in 2015 – had been abruptly sold to university admissions consultancy Crimson Education for an undisclosed sum. A few days later, reports emerged that not only had the business, once valued at $12 million, been sold for just US$60,000 cash, but that a group of investors were accusing Millar of poor management, lack of transparency and attempting to "divide and conquer" shareholders to approve the deal.

The reaction was brutal and swift. Unfiltered, best known for its video interviews platforming high-profile business leaders and entrepreneurs, was once lauded as a beacon of startup success. Now, it was being decried as flawed, a failure, and little more than a vanity project for the country's most successful and wealthy elite. Some even compared its demise to the likes of WeWork, Fyre Festival and Theranos – ventures awash with cash, hype and attention, but ultimately lacking in substance to succeed. Meanwhile, its 25-year-old founder, formerly celebrated as an entrepreneurial wunderkind full of ambition and drive, was denounced for his hubris, his naiveté, his spending and, perhaps most viscerally, for his Gucci loafers.

Halfway across the world in New York City, Millar became increasingly incensed and described much of the coverage and comments as "inaccurate", "defamatory" and "character assassination". After having initially declined The Spinoff's interview requests, he'd had a change of mind. Less than a week after the first damaging reports emerged (and having spoken with his lawyer and a public relations consultant) he decided he wanted to give his side of the story after all.

And for two long hours over the phone, Millar did just that; then again a few days later for another hour-and-a-half, in a follow-up interview initiated by him. He spoke about everything that had occurred over the last five years. His attitude veered from gracious to indignant towards investors, apologetic yet defiant about the sale, and alternately candid but careful with his answers, some of which had been prepared in advance. He also requested (but never demanded) he be portrayed as grateful for his opportunities, to not come across as "too angry or disgruntled", and to not include any swear words he might have used.

There were also many emails sent over the course of several weeks, of which at least 20 were unprompted. In them, Millar offered everything from a "brand presentation" of Unfiltered's new market strategy in 2020, to a transcript of his head boy's speech seven years prior. Some emails offered interviews with a selection of his closest friends and mentors, while in others, he shared personal reflections and revelations regarding his struggles with mental health. His longest email, sent shortly after our final interview, was more than 2,500 words long.

"I do not have an agenda here except for my right to stand up for myself and my human values," Millar wrote in one of his earliest emails, "so I will provide you with a wide range of material I have not circulated before and you can decide what to use and what to ignore."

In another email, Millar explained the impact of his father's much-publicised death back in 2010 when a plane he was working on as a skydiving instructor crashed near Fox Glacier killing everyone onboard. At the time, the plane was said to have been badly loaded and overweight which placed the blame on the skydiving company which Millar's father co-owned. But investigations later found excess weight alone was unlikely to have been the only reason for the crash.

Jake Millar's father was an avid skydiver. Photo / Jake Millar

"As a young entrepreneur, some people would probably accuse me of having quite strong defence mechanisms," he wrote. "I have always stood up for what I have believed in and also against people I have felt wronged by, often even if they have been much wiser and more successful than me. When I reflect over my journey, I think this is one of the reasons I became, inadvertently, more controversial than I ever set out to be."

But Millar isn't the only one feeling wronged here. Over the last five years, many of New Zealand's most highly respected business people lent their names, status and millions of dollars to help Unfiltered chase the dream of becoming a global company. They were motivated not by the prospect of a windfall, but because they liked Millar and they liked what he was trying to do. According to one investor, many felt paternal or maternal towards Millar and "believed in him as a young man who needed support". They trusted him which they said, in hindsight, turned out to be a terrible mistake.

The early years

"I've come into Unfiltered because I believe it's unstoppable. The big idea is that we can disrupt every business education programme the world has ever seen. The opportunities in front of us are enormous globally." – Kevin Roberts in 2017.

As a teenager, Millar was the model student. At Christchurch Boys' High School, he was head boy, a student trustee and a youth representative for the local district council. He ran a much-lauded speakers programme that invited high profile New Zealanders to talk to students, including former and current prime ministers Helen Clark, Bill English and, most notably, John Key. Millar says his life changed when Key had earlier visited him at his Greymouth family home shortly after his father's death.

"It was the goodness of Key's heart that inspired me to try my hardest in life, and strive to be the best version of me that I could be," Millar wrote in a tribute to Key back in 2016. "I vividly remember being inspired by the fact that Key had lost his father as a young kid, before achieving his childhood dream. I remember thinking, 'if he could, why couldn't I?'"

Millar's dream was to one day become prime minister, but everything changed when he read Virgin boss and billionaire Richard Branson's autobiography, Losing My Virginity – a text that became so pivotal to his life that it convinced him to turn down a $40,000 scholarship to study law. Instead, he decided to start a business called Oompher, a "motivational website" aimed at school leavers that digitised and distributed advice from successful New Zealanders. Less than a year later, Oompher was sold to government job agency Careers NZ for $130,000 (or $230,000 including the "consultancy agreement", according to Millar).

While Oompher ultimately lasted just two years before the Tertiary Education Commission decided to abandon the venture, the sale elevated not just Millar's bank account but his reputation as well. A few months later in November 2015, Millar launched Unfiltered with the help of co-founder, director and long-time friend Yuuki Ogino (who declined to be interviewed for this story).

For many seasoned members of the business community, Millar was a young, confident, risk-taking entrepreneur they could get behind. He was a slice of Silicon Valley swagger on the shores of Aotearoa, and his commitment to high impact, fast-growth business with global ambitions had an appeal more modest startups in New Zealand simply didn't offer. And it worked: by the end of 2016, Millar had scored interviews with a number of high-profile businesspeople, such as Villa Maria founder George Fistonich, hotel magnate Gavin Faull and former Forsyth Barr chairman Eion Edgar, who would eventually be persuaded to become investors in Unfiltered themselves.

That same year, Unfiltered also signed a "sweat equity" agreement worth $500,000 with Australian businessman Richard Bell, who would invest time, energy and expertise for three years in return for a 21% stake in the company and the roles of director and chairman. Shortly afterwards, Unfiltered decided to end its corporate subscriptions model to focus exclusively on targeting entrepreneurs after feedback from both Bell and the companies it engaged with. In hindsight, Millar says this was "a terrible mistake" as it cut off a key source of revenue. A year-and-a-half after coming into the company, Bell stepped down from his executive roles.

In March 2017, Unfiltered announced it had raised more than $1.2 million ahead of its launch in the US with a supergroup of stellar investors, including ex-Air New Zealand and Icebreaker CEO Rob Fyfe, former Saatchi & Saatchi boss Kevin Roberts, 90 Seconds founder Tim Norton, and ice cream entrepreneur Diane Harrington. Roberts and Fyfe were subsequently appointed to the company's board of directors. By November 2018, Fyfe had ceased his directorship, as had Brian Wong – a Canadian entrepreneur and co-founder of mobile advertising network Kiip who'd been appointed as a director in February that same year. Several months later, Wong was indicted by a grand jury for sexual assault in the United States.

In November 2019, Unfiltered announced another successful funding round, this time raising an impressive $2.4 million for its US expansion from more than a dozen investors including property developer Garry Robertson, early Xero investors Guy and Sue Haddleton, Wildfire founder Victoria Ransom and Crimson Education CEO Jamie Beaton. Guy Haddleton and Beaton soon joined Roberts on the board of directors. But by the end of 2020, all three had departed from their roles, leaving just Millar, Ogino and newly appointed director Sophie Watts, a Los Angeles-based film and media executive, on the board.

Jake Millar gained support from some of New Zealand's wealthiest individuals. Photo / Supplied

The Spinoff reached out to almost a dozen former and current investors to get their take on being a part of Unfiltered. The majority declined to comment publicly or failed to respond, including former board members Haddleton, Beaton and Roberts. Most of those who did speak did so strictly off the record. All except for one.

The shareholder fallout

A lot of business people that 'make it' as such want to give back, advise, and see people get ahead … A lot of them are older and probably admire what we do to help entrepreneurs. It's kind of like a philanthropic investment in a way. But that only goes on for a certain amount of time. When the stakes and valuations get higher, you have to show solid commercial results." – Jake Millar in 2019.

For more than two decades, Garry Robertson has helped mastermind some of the country's most substantial housing projects in Auckland, Kaikōura and beyond. He's been described as a "secret millionaire" and doubts anyone has bought more land in New Zealand than him. In recent years, he's helped fund various projects close to his heart, including a documentary on late social reformer Celia Lashlie which premiered at the New Zealand Film Festival in 2018. So when he decided to invest in Unfiltered in 2019, he says he wasn't looking to make a profit: he was looking to support a "nice young lad" who was living the dream.

"I've always wanted to interview people. I like motivating people. But I've got on in years and young people probably don't want to listen to a person my age so I figured I could do all that through Jake," he says. "I thought If I help him become successful, others and I could mentor him to motivate and help other New Zealanders. So I invested solely to help him and other people through him. I thought he could say it and do it better than I could."

But it wasn't long before the dream began to fall apart. With Covid looming at the start of 2020 and everyone preoccupied with trying to save their own businesses, Robertson says he advised Millar to "cut back the spending and put the thing on hold". However, things got progressively worse, and in September, a decision was made to pursue a merger or acquisition (M&A).

According to Millar, shareholders who invested in 2019 were given the opportunity to either withdraw their capital or stay put, with eight choosing the former and eight choosing the latter after Millar "resold the vision" for what he believed was "a genuine opportunity". He told investors that if he was unsuccessful in finding a deal by January 31, 2021, he would resign as CEO and give the board the right to handle the asset. A few months later, a deal was struck with Crimson Education, who Millar says was "the only serious bidder" after approaching a total of 37 companies, funds and publishers offering to sell. The deal was eventually approved by 90 per cent of shareholders "in both headcount and percentage of the capital table", according to Millar.

However, Robertson – Unfiltered's second-largest shareholder according to the Companies Office but the fourth largest shareholder according to an updated list provided by Millar – claims he was told that if he kept his money in the company it would keep it going well into 2021. Robertson declined to state the exact amount he kept in the business except that it was a six-figure sum.

"In November, I asked him five times in this one phone call: 'if I leave my money in, will that run this company for another year?' And he said 'yes you'll keep us going, you saved us, Garry'. So I said on that basis, I'd leave it in since we could go into hold mode and figure out what to do. A little more than a month or two later – with much of it being the Christmas/New Year period – he'd sold the company for less money than I left in there."

Subsequently, when the deal with Crimson was sent to investors to vote on in late January, Robertson says he offered to purchase the company himself, which Millar rejected. Robertson says he was then told he'd have to pay more than Crimson's offer, after which he tried three times to call for a shareholder's meeting. In one email exchange seen by The Spinoff between Robertson and Unfiltered's legal representative, Robertson was told the Crimson deal had already reached the threshold to be approved and that he would not get a quorum of shareholders. "In fact, it seems you will encounter resistance (at least from Peter Huljich's shareholder block) from shareholders who just want to move on without any turmoil," the email said. Huljich, whose family has invested in a number of businesses over the years including Pushpay, declined to comment for this story.

One investor The Spinoff spoke to says they were angry at how the sale had been pushed through and felt Millar should have told other shareholders of Robertson's offer. They also questioned the ethics of the sale to Crimson Education in light of Beaton's presence on Unfiltered's board until December (Millar firmly rejected any suggestion that a deal had been discussed with Beaton during his time as a director).

Another investor says they signed the deal simply because they'd had enough of Millar and wanted to move on. They believed it was a bad deal but were under the impression that it was the only option available. Had they known of Robertson's offer earlier, they say they wouldn't have agreed to the sale.

"Jake hasn't done this openly and transparently where everyone can talk in the same room," says an enraged Robertson. "He refused to sell me shares, he refused to let me buy the assets, he refused to have a shareholder's meeting, he refused to give me their contact details, and he refused to share the company minutes. Instead, he rang every single person individually, talked them into it, and then told the next person that the person before them was signing, and then the next person would sign and so on."

"No one had any idea what the next person was doing other than what Jake said, and I think anyone doing that has got a high lack of integrity."

- The SpinOff