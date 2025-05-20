CBRE listed projects where physical work was considered imminent, had started or was nearing completion.

Elon Musk with a Tesla: the business opens a huge new Westgate outlet soon. Photo / Getty Images

Privately-owned family business James Kirkpatrick Group headed by James Kirkpatrick jnr has Auckland’s largest new warehouse and logistics project under construction.

That is a 65,000sq m South Auckland development of a number of separate buildings.

The Kirkpatrick development at 358 Puhinui Rd in Wiri is on the Puhinui Peninsula.

The whole development is more than 65,000sq m because canopy areas bring the total to around 80,000sq m in five or six new buildings, Moricz said.

That is rising on a land block bounded by Puhinui Rd and State Highway 20.

Zoltan Moricz of CBRE has named the 26 largest new retail, commercial and industrial projects planned or under construction in Auckland.

The Puhinui Peninsula development and Drury South are the largest greenfield developments for industrial projects in the near to medium term, Moricz said.

In addition to James Kirkpatrick Group, other landowners with holdings at the Puhinui Peninsula are the Norman Family with major retail holdings including Farmers, Euroclass and Auckland Airport.

Kirkpatrick Group has started work on part of its holding in the area with this first stage, Moricz said.

Ikea will open in Auckland in this year's final quarter.

Ikea’s new 34,000sq m store on Te Ahoterangi Rise in Mt Wellington is second-largest on the CBRE list. That is its New Zealand debut, which Ikea says will open in this year’s final quarter.

The third-largest new building is at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s campus in East Tāmaki. A 27,273sq m structure is under construction at 15 Maurice Paykel Place.

Kmart Westgate is due to open in the northwest Auckland area in 2026. Image / Kmart

Fourth-largest is NZ Retail Property Group’s huge new retail project at 56 Maki St in the Westgate town centre.

CBRE didn’t say so, but that is a new 24/7 KMart.

The vast new Maki Centre, as seen from the top of Costco looking across the park at Westgate on January 28, 2025. Photo / Michael Craig

NZ Retail Property Group (NZRPG) also has an 18,000sq m retail development at 33-47 Northside Dr, known as the Maki Centre.

Neither CBRE nor NZRPG has announced it but that is Tesla’s store. This large-format retail building is nearing completion and includes new premises for Tesla.

The new offices at 30 Daldy, the new block by Mansons TCLM. Photo / Mansons TCLM

The biggest office project is by Mansons TCLM: 30 Daldy St, telco One NZ‘s new headquarters when it leaves Smales Farm. This 20,898sq m twin-block campus behind Air New Zealand House is nearing completion.

The second-largest commercial project is global fund PAG’s 2-14 Wakefield St in the CBD core, a project CBRE has called Wakefield Place.

Refurbishment work on the existing 13,190sq m Bledisloe House at 24 Wellesley St West also appeared on the list. Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad was listed as the developer.

Triumph Capital was listed as building 9033sq m office at 4 Augustus Terrace, Parnell. The same developer is building a $150m scheme: The Pompallier apartments and offices in Ponsonby where a tower crane dominates the hill-top site.

Plans for the $150m Pompallier in Ponsonby, where construction began before Christmas.

Another major industrial project is Mainfreight’s 20,000sq m development at 42 O’Rorke Rd, Penrose. That is under construction.

The new Briscoes Distribution Centre is also 20,000sq m and rising at Ross Stevenson Rd, Drury.

A third 20,000sq m industrial project is at 37-41 Felix St, Penrose. That was where Fletcher Building had its Winstone Wallboards plant for decades. It has since shifted to Tauranga.

CBRE said the active Auckland development pipelines actually comprised 43 projects.

Wiri, Penrose and East Tāmaki are three areas where the most building work is on.

Westgate is the site of the largest and most active shopping centre developments, comprising around 42,000sq m all up.

