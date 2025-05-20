Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Property

On The Up: From Ikea to Kmart - CBRE names the biggest building projects taking shape in Auckland

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Ikea will open in Auckland in this year's final quarter.

Ikea will open in Auckland in this year's final quarter.

From Ikea in Mt Wellington opening later this year to Tesla out west and the biggest Kmart in New Zealand – Auckland’s growing number of new buildings have been listed in new research.

CBRE has named the 26 largest new retail, commercial and industrial projects planned or under construction in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Property

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Property