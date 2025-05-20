NZ Retail Property Group (NZRPG) also has an 18,000sq m retail development at 33-47 Northside Dr, known as the Maki Centre.
Neither CBRE nor NZRPG has announced it but that is Tesla’s store. This large-format retail building is nearing completion and includes new premises for Tesla.
The biggest office project is by Mansons TCLM: 30 Daldy St, telco One NZ‘s new headquarters when it leaves Smales Farm. This 20,898sq m twin-block campus behind Air New Zealand House is nearing completion.
The second-largest commercial project is global fund PAG’s 2-14 Wakefield St in the CBD core, a project CBRE has called Wakefield Place.
Refurbishment work on the existing 13,190sq m Bledisloe House at 24 Wellesley St West also appeared on the list. Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad was listed as the developer.
Triumph Capital was listed as building 9033sq m office at 4 Augustus Terrace, Parnell. The same developer is building a $150m scheme: The Pompallier apartments and offices in Ponsonby where a tower crane dominates the hill-top site.
Another major industrial project is Mainfreight’s 20,000sq m development at 42 O’Rorke Rd, Penrose. That is under construction.
The new Briscoes Distribution Centre is also 20,000sq m and rising at Ross Stevenson Rd, Drury.
A third 20,000sq m industrial project is at 37-41 Felix St, Penrose. That was where Fletcher Building had its Winstone Wallboards plant for decades. It has since shifted to Tauranga.
CBRE said the active Auckland development pipelines actually comprised 43 projects.
Wiri, Penrose and East Tāmaki are three areas where the most building work is on.
Westgate is the site of the largest and most active shopping centre developments, comprising around 42,000sq m all up.
