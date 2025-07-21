Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Fletcher Building quitting $60m site, Christchurch developer Wolfbrook’s North Island hiring run – Property Insider

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The former Winstone Wallboards site at 37-41 Felix St, Penrose, Auckland is up for sale. The Fletcher Building subsidiary owns this 5ha property. Photo / Colliers

The former Winstone Wallboards site at 37-41 Felix St, Penrose, Auckland is up for sale. The Fletcher Building subsidiary owns this 5ha property. Photo / Colliers

Anne Gibson
Opinion by Anne Gibson
Anne Gibson, Property Editor for New Zealand's Herald, has been writing about real estate since 1985 and is a skilled and knowledgeable journalist with deep insights into property as well as other businesses.
Learn more

After 52 years, Winstones is quitting Penrose, ending a long manufacturing history; apartment/townhouse developer Wolfbrook hunts north for staff; a liquidator tells just how deathly the market is right now and car vending machines look unlikely to arrive soon – all in today’s fortnightly Property Insider.

If you’ve got Gib

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save