Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Construction

Gib shortage: New $400m Winstone Wallboards’ Tauranga plant - first gypsum arriving this month

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Winstone's site is 12.78ha and the plant covers just over half of that. Photo / supplied

Winstone's site is 12.78ha and the plant covers just over half of that. Photo / supplied

Fletcher Building’s new $400 million Gib plasterboard manufacturing and distribution facility in the Bay of Plenty is planned to be fully operational next year but some key milestones are due to be reached soon.

A tour of the new factory and storage plant was led by building products chief executive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Construction

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Construction