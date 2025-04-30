Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke are the founders of the Du Val property group. Photo / Supplied

Du Val founders Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke are opposing a court order that they front up for an interview with receivers PwC.

The Auckland property group collapsed last year owing an estimated $306 million, with 70 entities placed in statutory management and a further eight in receivership, including the Clarkes themselves.

PwC was appointed both statutory managers and the receivers.

The Clarkes refused to be interviewed by the receivers, so in December PwC asked the High Court to direct the couple to present themselves.

On April 7, Justice Jane Anderson ordered the pair to attend an examination and answer questions about their assets and financial position, as well as those of other entities in receivership.